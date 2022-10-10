Digi-Key Electronics' Chris Lauer and Tim Carroll Named 2022 Notable Executives by Twin Cities Business

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, is proud to announce that Chris Lauer, vice president of order fulfillment & logistics, has been named one of Twin Cities Business' 2022 Notable Military Veteran Executives and Tim Carroll, global head of marketing and eCommerce, has been named one of Twin Cities Business' 2022 Notable Executives in Marketing.

"Both Chris and Tim's outstanding leadership and expertise have been pivotal to Digi-Key's business success and record-breaking growth," said Dave Doherty, president at Digi-Key. "Throughout their time at Digi-Key, Chris and Tim have been instrumental in transforming our business, especially during the challenges of the past few years, while never losing sight of our core values and sense of community spirit. Congratulations to Tim and Chris on this well-deserved honor."

After serving in the U.S. Air Force for four years as an aircraft armament system specialist, Lauer joined the civilian workforce and quickly rose to his current leadership position at Digi-Key. Over the past five years, Lauer and his team have been leading one of the largest building projects in the U.S. – a 2.2 million square foot Product Distribution Center expansion (PDCe) at Digi-Key's headquarters in Thief River Falls, Minn., a more than $400 million investment. Lauer has led the massive project while simultaneously managing record growth of number of orders picked, packed and shipped worldwide daily (averaging 27,000 packages per day) during a significant surge in business. He led all of this while also navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, semiconductor and other product shortages due to supply chain issues and a tight labor market.

Carroll oversees the execution of an eCommerce program at Digi-Key that has increased revenue by 86%, with only a 14% increase in marketing spend, driving over $3.6 billion of eCommerce revenue in 2021. In addition, he leads a 175-person global team across North America, Europe and Asia, working on strategic initiatives to localize the customer experience both digitally and from a support standpoint, scale digital offerings and web services, and expand into new markets to continue serving customers around the globe with the best possible purchasing experience.

Twin Cities Business' Notable Executives in Marketing and Notable Military Veteran Executives recognize individuals for their abilities to effect change, share expertise, and exhibit leadership at their organizations and beyond. The full lists of winners are published online as well as in the November issue of Twin Cities Business.

