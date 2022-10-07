Texas de Brazil Opens Newest Location in Omaha

Premier Brazilian Steakhouse Introduces the Brand's First Nebraska Location

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas de Brazil, the world's premier Brazilian steakhouse, opens tonight in the city of Omaha. The restaurant is located at 1110 Capitol Ave, Omaha, NE 68102 in the up-and-coming, Capitol District.

Texas de Brazil's family-owned churrascarias are renowned for their time-honored tradition of churrasco-style cooking combined with generous southern hospitality and superior service.

"We're excited to bring our unique dining concept to guests in Omaha, a city famous for its pioneering past and high standards in the steakhouse industry. We look forward to sharing our delicious Brazilian fare with the community and hope to exceed their expectations," says Salim Asrawi, president of Texas de Brazil.

The new restaurant features soaring ceilings with unique light fixtures and an extravagant salad area made of white marble and adorned with a lavish flower arrangement. Guests can enjoy a drink in the intimate lounge area or browse for their favorite wines in the elegant wine cellar.

The restaurant features one exclusively private dining room, where up to 30 guests can dine together. For smaller parties, the dining room features a stunning wood table that accommodates up to 10 guests next to the grill where guests can view the meats being prepared in the Brazilian gaucho way, over an open flame using natural wood charcoal.

The highlights of this rodizio-style dining experience are the continuous servings of fire-roasted meats and unlimited plates from the chef-crafted salad area.

The experience begins with a visit to the expansive salad area where hot and cold side specialty dishes offer delicious variety.

Salad Area Selections include artisan breads, imported cheeses, grilled vegetables, Brazilian hearts of palm, spicy shrimp salad, couscous pasta, sautéed mushrooms, feijoada (black beans), jasmine rice, lobster bisque and much more.

The main course or star of the show - a savory variety of flame-grilled meats that are expertly prepared and carved at the table by the restaurant gauchos.

Churrasco Selections include cuts of beef, lamb, pork, chicken and Brazilian sausage, such as filet mignon, barbecued pork ribs, leg of lamb, Parmesan drumettes and the guest's favorite, picanha.

A good wine nicely complements the flavors of churrasco and Texas de Brazil's curated wine list includes acclaimed varietals from California and South America vineyards as well as Texas de Brazil's exclusive private label collection of six varietals bottled in Chile.

A full bar offers craft cocktails including the traditional Caipirinha in a variety of flavors plus a full selection of distilled spirits and beer (domestic and Brazilian).

For those with a sweet tooth, no meal is complete without dessert and guests can indulge in selections including house-made flan, triple layer chocolate mousse cake, cheesecake and more, all served a la carte.

Service hours include - Dinner: Wed. -Thurs. 5 - 9 p.m., Fri. 5 – 9:30 p.m., Sat. 4 – 9:30 p.m. and Sun. 4 – 8:30 p.m.

Regular dinner, which includes the meat and salad service is $49.99 per person. The salad area only option is $29.99. When purchased with a full-price meal children 2 years and under dine complimentary, 3-5 years are $5.00 and 6-12 years are 50% off regular dinner price.

For reservations or more information, visit www.texasdebrazil.com/locations/omaha/ or call 402.783.8777.

About Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil is an authentic churrascaria featuring a continuous dining experience that blends the unique culture of Brazil, with the generous hospitality of Texas. The menu features a vast selection of grilled meats, a 50-item salad area, an award-winning wine list and a la carte dessert selections. Founded as a family-owned business in 1998, Texas de Brazil is now the largest Brazilian-American steakhouse brand in the world, with restaurants in 21 states and 12 international locations. Stay connected. Follow @texasdebrazil on Instagram and Twitter, and Texas de Brazil on Facebook. For information, visit http://www.texasdebrazil.com.

