This Month the Lottery App Will Exhibit at G2E Las Vegas and the 2022 World Lottery Summit in Vancouver

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Jackpocket, the leading third-party app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, announced it will be attending two major gaming conferences in October; the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas and the 2022 World Lottery Summit (WLS) in Vancouver.

Jackpocket To Attend Major Gaming Conferences in Las Vegas and Vancouver (PRNewswire)

Jackpocket Founder and CEO Peter Sullivan, along with members of the Jackpocket leadership team and Senior Advisor Bishop Woosley, former director of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, will represent the company at both major conferences for the gaming and lottery industry. G2E will be held at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas from October 10–13, and WLS will take place at the Vancouver Convention Center from October 16–20.

"Attending these two conferences in person gives us a great opportunity to show the world all that Jackpocket has accomplished over the last couple of years," said Sullivan. "We look forward to meeting others in the gaming industry and showing them how our revolutionary app is making the lottery more accessible and changing the ways people can play."

Las Vegas's G2E is the world's premier gathering of commercial and tribal gaming professionals. For more than two decades, this conference has gathered the global gaming industry together to showcase cutting-edge technology and connect with industry peers. Jackpocket will be set up at Booth 2646 in the Venetian's Expo Center, showcasing its innovative platform, features, and partners as the company charts its expansion into iGaming and mobile casino products.

In Vancouver, the World Lottery Summit is a biennial event that is considered the largest in the lottery industry with more than a thousand people scheduled to attend. Organized by the World Lottery Association and the North American Association for State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL), the 2022 summit will have a comprehensive business and social program, along with a massive trade show featuring the latest in gaming products and services. Jackpocket will be located at Booth 106, showcasing its innovative approach to engaging today's players with a convenient and responsible lottery experience.

More than 1.1 million lottery players across the country have ordered winning tickets on the Jackpocket app to date, totaling over $190 million in prizes. Twenty individual players have won prizes worth $1 million or more. Jackpocket was recently ranked the #1 free app in the entire App Store during July's historic Mega Millions run.

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to play the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Jackpocket is the first third-party app in the United States that offers an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. (PRNewsfoto/Jackpocket) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jackpocket