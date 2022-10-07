Charlamagne Tha God to Receive Humanitarian Medal

Celebrated radio broadcaster to be honored for his efforts to end stigmas surrounding mental health

HARLEM, N.Y., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radio Hall of Fame Inductee, television personality and best-selling author, Charlamagne Tha God, will receive the distinguished Emma L. Bowen Humanitarian Medal, during a gala in his honor in New York City, on Friday, November 18th, 2022.

"The Humanitarian Medal recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to individuals and communities with the same passion and zeal as our late founder," said Patricia C. Jordan, Board Chair for the Emma L. Bowen Community Service Center. "We are delighted to be honoring Charlamagne, who like Mrs. Bowen, has dedicated himself to helping individuals, especially those in the Black community, face the stigma surrounding mental health illness so they can effectively and productively overcome their challenges."

Charlamagne has been extremely candid about his mental health struggles and has used his various multimedia platforms to help thousands of individuals, especially those in Black communities. His efforts include hosting an annual, free Mental Health Expo in New York City, in recognition of World Mental Health Day. This year's event will take place at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square on Saturday, October 8, 2022.

Named in honor of Mrs. Bowen, a lifelong advocate for community mental health care as well as rights for minorities in the media, the Humanitarian Medal is bestowed upon individuals whose selfless efforts on behalf of others epitomize her legacy. Previous honorees include Cynthia Bissett Germanotta, who co-founded the Born This Way Foundation with her daughter Lady Gaga, Tony Award Winner and Kennedy Center Honoree Bill T. Jones, prominent Civil Rights activist The Rev. Al Sharpton, NBC New York Meteorologist Janice Huff, and former cosmetics executive Mark Goldsmith and founder of Getting Out and Staying Out.

Opened in 1986, the Bowen Center provides accessible mental health, addiction treatment, and supportive services to the Harlem community and beyond from one convenient location. Services include a therapeutic preschool for children with behavioral and developmental issues; outpatient mental health services for children and adolescents; programs for adults & seniors dealing with mental health and addiction challenges; care management advocacy and services for home-bound individuals; a 20-bed residential addiction recovery facility, and food pantry program that serves over 80,400 packages of food annually.

For additional information on the Humanitarian Medal gala please visit www.bowencsc.org/gala.

