CARTER BURDEN GALLERY ANNOUNCES A NEW EXHIBITION FEATURING NEW WORK BY TRAILBLAZING WOMEN ARTISTS OF THE 70'S

October 13-November 9, 2022

DATE: Thursday, October 13, 2022/ Opening Reception

TIME: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

PLACE: Carter Burden Gallery

548 West 28th Street, #534

New York, NY 10001

Carter Burden Gallery presents The Difference We've Made, featuring new work by twenty-three women artists active and successful in New York City's art world in the 1970's. This exhibition is curated by Cynthia Mailman, Vernita Nemec, and Susan Grabel, and is accompanied by a fully illustrated catalogue, with essays by Ellen Lubell and Andrew Hottle. The exhibition runs from October 13 – November 9, 2022. The opening reception will be on Thursday, October 13 from 5-8pm; masks are mandatory. Gallery hours are Tuesday - Friday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

The Difference We've Made highlights the work of Dotty Attie, Nancy Azara, Josely Carvalho, Maureen Connor, Betsy Damon, Carol Goebel, Janet Goldner, Susan Grabel, Carol Hamoy, Janet Olivia Henry, Lucy Hodgson, Joyce Kozloff, Cynthia Mailman, Carol Massa, Dindga McCannon, Juanita McNeely, Kazuko Miyamoto, Vernita Nemec, Senga Nengudi, Susan Schwalb, Dee Shapiro, Jenny Tango, and Sharon Wybrants. Their work represents the diversity of creative expression with mediums ranging from installation, painting, sculpture, performance, and more. Through their compelling works these talented, feminist, trailblazing artists cleared paths for generations of women. This exhibition illustrates their perseverance in their ongoing creative practice to this day. Marlena Vaccaro, Director and Curator of Carter Burden Gallery, states, "The Carter Burden Gallery opened in Chelsea in 2009 to meet a need of representation of older professional artists. It is the first of its kind in the nation, exclusively featuring the vibrant and significant works of professional artists over the age of sixty. The women exhibited in this show are the shoulders subsequent women artists have stood and continue to stand on."

About the Carter Burden Gallery

Located in Chelsea, the Carter Burden Gallery is a program of The Carter Burden Network designed to give a voice to New York City's re-emerging older professional artists. For more information about the Carter Burden Gallery, please visit www.carterburdengallery.org and this exhibit https://www.carterburdengallery.org/upcoming-exhibition

CONTACTS: Marlena Vaccaro / Carter Burden Gallery / (212) 564-8405

