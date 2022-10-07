ALTITUDE TRAMPOLINE PARK JUMPS INTO ACTION TO HELP VICTIMS OF HURRICANE IAN

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altitude Trampoline Park is rallying its teams and local Florida communities to come together to help the victims of Hurricane Ian. Starting Friday, October 7, 2022, Altitude will collect monetary donations to support the Florida chapter of the American Red Cross and non-perishable items to support local chapters of the Salvation Army. Altitude will also offer Free Jump Passes for those impacted by the recent storm. Participating Altitude locations include Jacksonville Beach, Kissimmee, Sanford and Tallahassee.

"Hurricane Ian was such a devastating storm, and we understand that a number of communities will have to rebuild from the ground up," said Amy Phillips, President of Altitude Trampoline Park. "Our hearts go out to these families, and we want to show our support through our relief efforts. Collecting monetary donations is certainly part of it, but most importantly we want to see kids and families take a short break from it all and jump it out with us. It's important in these times to focus on the things we can control and having some active family fun is one of them. Collectively, we can make a difference."

The Altitude Support Center will be collecting monetary donations through a dedicated website starting October 7 through October 31. The Support Center will also be matching all donations (up to $10,000). Donations may be made at https://www.altitudehub.com/jump-in-help-out/. All proceeds will support the Florida chapter of the American Red Cross.

For those who would like to help with non-perishable items, participating Altitude locations will be collecting items at their parks. All donated items will be directed to the local chapters of the Salvation Army.

The following items may be dropped off at participating parks during normal operating hours.

Diapers

Wipes

Toilet Paper

Paper Towels

Baby food

Dried Fruits

Canned Fruits & Vegetables

Boxed Pasta

Nuts & Seeds

To help hurricane victims relieve some stress, Altitude is hosting Jump It Out sessions. Those impacted by the recent storm may download a Free Jump Pass and enjoy one hour of free jumps anytime between Monday through Friday from open to close. The Free Jump Pass must be printed or presented at time of entry. Offer is valid through October 31, 2022, and good for one free hour per guest per day.

To learn more about how you can help with the Altitude Hurricane Ian relief efforts, visit https://www.altitudehub.com/jump-in-help-out/.

About Altitude Trampoline Park

Altitude Trampoline Park is a premier indoor adventure attraction that offers exciting activities, games, programs, and events for all ages. Altitude also offers various package options for birthday parties and other special occasions.

To learn more, including park locations, visit www.altitudetrampolinepark.com.

MEDIA CONTACT :

Kim Miller

kim@inklinkmarketing.com

305.970.9234

View original content:

SOURCE Altitude Trampoline Park