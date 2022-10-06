PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY TO RECEIVE ROBERT F. KENNEDY HUMAN RIGHTS' 2022 RIPPLE OF HOPE AWARD

Ukrainian President to be honored at the annual Ripple of Hope Award Gala on December 6, 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights today announced that President Volodymyr Zelensky will be presented with the 2022 Ripple of Hope Award in recognition of his courageous and inspirational leadership in the face of relentless aggression.

"President Zelensky embodies the values that our organization stands for," said Kerry Kennedy, president of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights. "His leadership over this past year reflects my father's words that, '...let no one be discouraged that there is nothing one person can do against the enormous array of the world's ills, misery, ignorance, and violence. Few will have the greatness to bend history, but each of us can work to change a small portion of events. And in the total of all those acts will be written the history of a generation.' President Zelensky is truly bending history, rallying his countrywomen and men to protect not only Ukraine but democracy and freedom. In doing so, he inspires and reminds us all of the importance of defending our precious freedoms and fragile democracy."

The Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award honors exemplary leaders across government, business, advocacy, and entertainment who demonstrate an unwavering commitment to social change and work to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights.

This year's laureates, also including Frank Baker , Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Siris, and Brian Moynihan , Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Bank of America, will be honored at the 2022 Ripple of Hope Gala in New York.

Previous laureates of the Ripple of Hope Award include Stacey Abrams, former Vice President Joe Biden, Bono, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Bill Clinton, George Clooney, Tim Cook, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Amanda Gorman, Vice President Kamala Harris, Dolores Huerta, Colin Kaepernick, late Congressman John Lewis, former President Barack Obama, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Desmond Tutu.

Learn more about RFK Human Rights and its annual Ripple of Hope Award at RFKHumanRights.org/Awards.

About Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights:

Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that has worked to realize Robert F. Kennedy's dream of a more just and peaceful world since 1968. In partnership with local activists, we advocate for key human rights issues— championing change makers and pursuing strategic litigation at home and around the world. And to ensure change that lasts, we foster a social-good approach to business and investment and educate millions of students about human rights and social justice. Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok , and Twitter : @RFKHumanRights.

