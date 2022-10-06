McCollister's Strengthens Latest Technology to Serve Automotive Retailers

Leader in Automotive Logistics rolls out their revolutionized AutoVista Platform.

BURLINGTON, N.J., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McCollister's Auto Logistics is pleased to announce the newest innovation to their technology with advances to their AutoVista platform.

Leveraging the latest technology and best industry practices, McCollister’s Auto Logistics provides a consultative approach to Transportation, Project Management, Logistics Management, Distribution, and Warehousing Management solutions that enhance distribution control and allow for operational flexibility leading to overall cost reduction and a decreased time for inventory turn. (PRNewswire)

Leveraging the latest technology and best industry practices, McCollister's Auto Logistics provides a consultative approach to Transportation, Project Management, Logistics Management, Distribution, and Warehousing Management solutions that enhance distribution control and allow for operational flexibility leading to overall cost reduction and a decreased time for inventory turn.

AutoVista is a complete technology ecosystem designed to service dealership group clients. It connects corporate headquarters, regional teams, and individual dealerships to McCollister's internal teams and assigned drivers. Allowing for full transparency, on-demand pricing, booking, real-time status updates, GPS tracking, customized reporting, and streamlined communications for every layer of the auto transport process.

Keith Bradley, McCollister's Auto Logistics' Senior Director of Business Development, and automotive industry logistics veteran states, "AutoVista was designed specifically for Auto Dealerships. Not only does it provide full transparency and API connectivity, but real-time reporting also gives dealerships immediate insight into auto transport performance."

McCollister's AutoVista portal helps deliver an immersive experience to dealerships where they have seamless access to information about their product at every stage of the delivery timeline.

"Our AutoVista technology is so much more than a widget to put on your website or a way to simply quote and book orders. We offer real tangible data reporting designed to help dealerships improve their internal processes and impact their bottom line. It is part of our commitment to consultative care." states Marco Maggiore, McCollister's Auto Logistics Vice President.

Automotive retailers can learn more about McCollister's Auto Logistics and the new updates to the AutoVista platform by visiting booth #1006 at this year's Digital Dealer Conference and Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, from Oct 11-13, 2022, or by visiting: www.digitaldealer.com

Since 1945, McCollister's has been a leading provider of specialized transportation and logistics services for commercial and residential clients. With one of the most comprehensive logistics service offerings available in the transportation industry, McCollister's delivers unparalleled service and peace of mind when handling valuable and often irreplaceable equipment. As an asset-based logistics provider, McCollister's offers a full suite of warehousing, transportation, and solutions services. From auto hauling and high-value goods transport to aerospace and heavy haul transportation, McCollister's has the experience and expertise to handle even the most sophisticated transportation requirements. In addition to our comprehensive transportation services, McCollister's offers self-pack and haul resources and warehousing, distribution, and fulfillment services. We are also proud to be ISO 13485 Certified and ISO 14000 Compliant, and our CTPAT and ISNET certifications attest to our commitment to the highest safety and security standards. Whether you need transportation for a single item or a full-scale logistics solution, McCollister's is your trusted partner. Contact us today to learn more about what we can do for you. Visit www.mccollisters.com or email info@mccollisters.com

Media Contact:

Marco Maggiore

mmaggiore@mccollisters.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE McCollister's Global Services