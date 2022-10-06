IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America announced a $500,000 donation to the American Red Cross to help those affected by Hurricane Ian. The donation will support the non-profit as it works to facilitate temporary shelter and provide food and comfort items to those in need. In addition, Kia Finance America customers affected by Hurricane Ian may be eligible for payment relief solutions. Impacted Kia Finance America customers can call that company's customer service line at (866) 331-5632 to learn more about their options during this challenging time.

Kia America contributes $500,000 to the American Red Cross in support of Hurricane Ian relief initiatives. (PRNewswire)

"The path of destruction Hurricane Ian left in its wake is truly devastating, especially throughout Florida and South Carolina. At Kia, we are committed to helping and we are proud that our donation will assist in the recovery process for those affected by this storm," said Sean Yoon, president & CEO, Kia North America and Kia America. "We applaud the American Red Cross for the important work the organization undertakes not only in times of crisis such as now, but every day."

Kia's support of the American Red Cross is a further extension of the brand's "Accelerate The Good" charitable initiative, which has provided nearly $4.8 million to those in need since 2019. In addition to hurricane relief, Kia has also established scholarships for students in need looking to pursue their dreams of higher education; allowed high schools to re-establish their football programs after pandemic-induced budget cuts; provided PPE to medical facilities nationwide during the pandemic and helped the homeless population throughout the U.S. In addition, Kia has provided donations to animal welfare organizations including those that help rescue and preserve the endangered sea turtle population and those that help shelter animals find their forever homes.

Kia actively encourages its employees, dealer network and vendor partners to provide additional support. For information on how to donate please visit www.redcross.org.

