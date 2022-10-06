Joe Budd for Congress

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The campaign to succeed Representative Ted Deutch in Florida's Congressional District 23 heated up today with a morning candidate forum sponsored by the Tower Forum Club and the release of vote by mail ballots in the Broward County portion of the district.

The well attended candidate forum included Republican Joe Budd, the Democrat, and both NPA candidates. Issues ranged from the economy, energy, climate change, affordable housing, immigration, and the looming property insurance crisis in Florida. The forum can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/JoeBuddForum

Joe articulated clear, concise, and innovative answers to each of these questions garnering much applause. Several self-described democrats in attendance came up to him afterwards to express their appreciation for his answers and stated their support for his candidacy. This matches the response his team has been experiencing on the ground as they continue canvassing door to door in lower to middle income neighborhoods. It appears people will be voting their pocketbooks this year.

Broward County mailed 120,000 vote by mail ballots today which follows Palm Beach County's mailing of 55,000 this past Friday. So far, 3196 people have already voted in the Palm Beach County portion of the district. With four ½ weeks remaining in the campaign, all polls being conducted in and around the district point to an extremely close race. Joe is confident that we can flip this open seat red!

For more information, to donate, or to volunteer please visit Joe Budd's website at VoteJoeBudd.net and remember This Budd's for YOU!

