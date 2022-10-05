Renaissance Austin Hotel Completes $10M Renovation of Public Space

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Renaissance Austin Hotel announced the completion of a $10 million indoor and outdoor public space renovation this week. The 492-room, full-service hotel in north Austin is one of the city's largest hotels, with 88 suites, upscale amenities and views of the Texas Hill Country and the downtown Austin skyline. The Renaissance Austin Hotel, located in northwest Austin Arboretum, sits on nearly 10 acres with stunning oak trees throughout the property, and is an ideal location for events, meetings, and conferences. The hotel is nearby The Domain, a popular location with a wide range of restaurants, bars, and retail shopping.

The Renaissance Austin hotel will debut a new welcome sign, featuring a 15-foot classic Fender Telecaster guitar, paying homage to the Live Music Capital of the World. (PRNewswire)

Rob Gillette, General Manager of the Renaissance Hotel, said, "We are thrilled that this beautiful Austin property has been greatly enhanced with the multi-million-dollar investment by our hotel ownership, which has transformed our public spaces inside and out."

As a long-time resident of Austin, former student of the University of Texas and one of Austin's longest tenured general managers, Mr. Gillette said, "It gives our team great pride that our hotel's recent renovation themes artfully express the elegance of the Hill Country and the colorful charm of old Austin including the eye-catching murals of the iconic Texas Longhorns."

All of the hotel's meeting and event space, which has been expanded to 81,000 square feet, has been transformed with new colors, carpet, lighting, sound systems, digital reader boards and artwork.

The Renaissance Austin has also introduced new amenities that include a cutting-edge cycling room, expanded fitness center space with all new equipment, a stunning new concierge lounge on the lobby level named The R Club and a new hospitality suite on the top floor, the Governor Suite. Updated and enhanced design features can be seen throughout the hotel lobby and atrium, including new carpeting, lighting, furniture, wallcoverings, and décor.

A new signature feature, The Lawn at Glass Oaks, recently opened on the south side of the hotel. The Lawn showcases a beautifully landscaped green space and shade trees which is perfect for events, and a stunning new 3,600 square foot glass event space facing the arboretum ridge line terrace. A large ledge stone fire pit surrounded by Adirondack chairs provides a rustic and relaxing setting for the enjoyment of groups and guests.

A new attraction in the atrium space at the hotel, Choza, opened in September. In the morning Choza offers coffees, freshly made tortillas, pastries and breakfast tacos, and at night, a tequila bar, craft tacos, local spirits and margarita specialties. Choza is a new concept that includes a rusted tin roof, thematic finishes and surrounding furniture. A highlight of the new design are swings that add a playful touch to the atrium.

The hotel will also experience further enhancements coming later this fall. The Knotty Deck & Bar restaurant will be expanded with an outdoor pergola featuring lush vine greenery, lights and misting fans. The hotel's outdoor pool will be transformed into a more resort-style space, with enlarged deck size, an outdoor spa, a second fire pit and all new outdoor furniture throughout. The hotel looks forward to unveiling these new spaces to provide an even more exceptional experience for its guests.

As one of the largest properties in Austin offering meeting and event facilities, the Renaissance Austin Hotel team looks forward to welcoming guests and visitors to experience and enjoy the exciting rebirth of the hotel.

The R Club is the Renaissance Austin Hotel’s upgraded concierge lounge, relocated to the lobby level and providing deck access so that Marriott Bonvoy elite members may enjoy exclusive amenities overlooking scenic Hill Country views. (PRNewswire)

