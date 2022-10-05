"The Purple Principle" Podcast Launches Hispanic American Swing Voters Series www.purpleprinciple.com

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Will Hispanic American voters decide control of the U.S. House and Senate this 2022 election? Who are the Hispanic swing voters? How many dimensions of diversity exist within Hispanic American communities?

In the lead-up to the midterm elections, during National Hispanic Heritage Month, this 3-part Purple Principle series explores these questions with insightful Hispanic experts in politics, media and culture.

Episode One: The series kicks off with former centrist Miami congressman Carlos Curbelo, now a political commentator for NBC. "Republicans have been trying to meet Latinos where they're at," observes Curbelo, "while Democrats try to meet Hispanics where they want them to be."

Former four-term San Antonio Mayor Henry Cisneros highlights the economic influence on Tejano, or Mexican-Texan, business owners by the GOP-controlled state government. "If all of the invitations to you as a member of a Hispanic chamber of commerce are to be with like-minded businesspeople, and they're all Republicans," he says, "at some point you say, 'Maybe that's where I should be.'"

UT San Antonio political scientist Sharon Navarro highlights how Democratic rhetoric has contributed to recent electoral shifts, citing calls to abolish the border patrol, which employs thousands of Tejanos.

Episode Two: Host Robert Pease interviews a pair of the most experienced political strategists in the country, Chuck Madrid and Mike Rocha, co-hosts of "The Latino Vote" podcast. Rocha explains that Latino voters will decide the Senate due to "races in Nevada, a lot of Latinos; Arizona, huge Latinos; Georgia, a million Latinos." And Madrid emphasizes that one of the "great promises of the Latinization of America is a moderation of the rhetoric in our body politic."

Episode Three: Northwestern University scholar Geraldo Cadava argues that the notion of a Latino voting bloc is not only a myth, but unhelpful, given Hispanic diversity along many dimensions.

And two multi-talented Hispanic celebrities share personal anecdotes on that theme from their immigrant childhoods – Cristela Alonzo from an impoverished Texas border town, and Honduran-born Carlos Mencia from East Los Angeles.

The Hispanic American Swing Voters series provides nuance, insight and personal reflection, from The Purple Principle, a Fluent Knowledge production lauded by The New York Times and Stitcher during the 2020 election cycle.

