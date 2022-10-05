Opus IVS Adds ADAS Support and Enhanced '22 Model Year Coverage to Diagnostic Software Capabilities

Giotto Release Delivers Customer-requested Content and Features

DETROIT, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS™, a global diagnostics, ADAS calibration, programming and on-demand remote expert support leader that is innovating the future of safe, complex vehicle repair, announced today the latest release of Giotto software, which is also deployed in their DriveSafe™ and DrivePro™ Remote products.

With the latest software upgrade, significant advancements were made for Chrysler, Fiat / Alfa Romeo, GM, Hyundai / Kia / Genesis, Mercedes / Smart, Nissan / Infiniti, Porsche and VW / Audi.

Coverage Highlights

New content includes error code updates for FCA Gateway security unlock and RAM ProMaster '22 support for Chrysler, new variant supports for Fiat, dozens of new system tests for GM and Mercedes, enhanced support for Mercedes EQC-Class, Airbag, G sensor calibrations and wireless charger full system support for Nissan.

For ADAS Support, the update includes Adaptive Lighting for Chrysler, Rear Park Assist for GM, Park Position Sensor for Nissan, Rear View Camera Calibration target setup for Porsche and updated Front Camera Calibration for VW to add to the already deep, best-in-class ADAS capabilities.

"Opus IVS software is at the very front edge of what technicians need to diagnose and repair vehicles" said Jay Horak, CTO of Opus IVS. "This release is one of a continuing stream of product enhancements that are the result of listening to our customers most wanted features. The result is OEM level coverage well beyond OEM compatible. These advancements when paired with Opus IVS services such as RAP Remote Assisted Programming or IVS 360™ OEM Dealer Master Tech live help allow shops to solve the hardest diagnostic problems" added Horak.

Experience the Difference at SEMA in Las Vegas

Opus IVS will showcase this new content package and many other new product offerings at this year's Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show to run November 1-4 in Las Vegas. Stop by booth 31095 in the South Upper Hall for a product demonstration.

Opus IVS is the Intelligent Vehicle Support division of Opus Group, formed through the merging of industry-leading companies DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink and AutoEnginuity to develop innovative automotive solutions for more than 50,000 repair shops and dealerships worldwide, giving them the confidence to get the most complex vehicles back on the road safely and efficiently. Opus IVS develops industry-leading OEM-endorsed diagnostic technology with over 60 patents pending related to remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, remote technical support, ADAS calibrations and vehicle network technology. The Opus IVS remote technical support connects the shop with 100+ brand-specific Dealer Master Technicians to help interpret trouble codes, review OEM service procedures and provide diagnostic assistance directly through the tool. Opus IVS is a division of Opus Group, which has over 2,600 employees, 34 offices globally and connects to 30M vehicles per year for OBD testing.

