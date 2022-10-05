Hauntingly Fun Shopping In Kansas City at Boo in the Bottoms; First Friday Weekend in the Historic West Bottoms Entertainment District

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's always a treat to shop for unique finds, vintage, antiques, and apparel in Kansas City's West Bottoms First Friday Weekend. But this shopping weekend October 7-9, themed Boo in the Bottoms, will bare its tricks and treats! The tricks will be mild but fun, with Beast Haunted House cast members roaming the streets for photo ops and stores handing out treats.

Visitors can treat themselves to Kansas City's West Bottoms at the Boo in the Bottoms First Friday Weekend event, October 7-9. The famous haunted houses: The Beast, Edge of Hell, and Macabre Cinema, in the same West Bottoms District will be open in the evenings for haunt visitors. (PRNewswire)

The Historic West Bottoms District is home to some of the nation's most acclaimed haunted attractions, including the Beast, Edge of Hell, and Macabre Cinema. Typically cast members only come out at night around 7:30 pm on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday and 6:30 pm on Saturday, but some cast members and villains will be available for photos in the West Bottoms district throughout the streets during the day. The cast aims to scare at night but for this event they will just look scary to greet haunt fans and shoppers.

"A favorite time of the year has some Halloween fun," said Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, West Bottoms district spokesperson and the Queen of the Haunts. "Stores will aglow with their goth-glam and haunt décor, and there will be treats in keeping with the spirit of the Halloween season. Ironically, in tense times – haunted attractions and Halloween are especially good for the soul. Even seasonal Halloween decorating offers a sense of mystery and excitement."

The West Bottoms during the day caters to those in the 13 blocks lined with food trucks and multi-story buildings with floors of shopping, while at night, the stores close, and the area makes way for the Festival in the Full Moon and the haunted attractions. The Festival lights up the streets around the haunted attractions with fire throwers, roaming cast members scaring unsuspecting visitors, Thriller dancers, hayrides, and food trucks. Edge of Hell and Macabre Cinema are on 12th Street with frontage to the Historic 12th Street Bridge, while the Beast is a block away on 13th Street.

The Festival of the Full Moon features a theme for this historic district each month that merchants highlight and tie with outdoor activities. The First Friday Weekend 2022 upcoming themes include Blessings in the Bottoms, November 4-6; Bows in the Bottoms, Dec. 2-4; Dec. 9-11; and Dec. 16-18.

OCTOBER Boo in the BOTTOMS WEEKEND PLANNER

West Bottoms' Shopping – Festival of the Full Moon Weekends' theme is Boo in the Bottoms September 2-4 . Open Friday through Sunday – Most shops open on Fr/Sat at 9 am , close around 6 pm , and Sunday from 11 am to 4. Admission is free. Refer to individual store Facebook pages for specific store openings.

Meet and Greet Villains - Child-Friendly from 10-3pm on Friday and Saturdays

Beast, Edge of Hell, Macabre Cinema Haunted Attractions – Opens at 7:30 Thursday, Friday, and Sunday. Opens at 6:30 on Saturday. Macabre Cinema opens an hour later on Friday and Saturday nights only. Closing times vary. Season ends Nov. 5 & 6. – Opens at 7:30 Thursday, Friday, and Sunday. Opens at 6:30 on Saturday. Macabre Cinema opens an hour later on Friday and Saturday nights only. Closing times vary. Season ends& 6.

Full Moon Escape – the Escape Games have slots available for groups under 11 people to test their wits and solve puzzles to find their way out of locked rooms within 60 minutes. While these games aren't frightening – they do thrill. See the website for open times.

About the Historic West Bottoms Entertainment District

The Historic West Bottoms Entertainment District, located just off the 12th Street Bridge, has 22 warehouses in a thirteen-block area with approximately 600 vendors and more than thirty stores and restaurants. Many of its large, multi-story buildings have origins over 120 years ago. These repurposed, vast spaces form the largest indoor vintage entertainment district year-round. The West Bottoms is the destination for interior decorators, designers, collectors, and consumers seeking stylish décor and gift options with a one-of-a-kind history and patina. westbottoms.com

