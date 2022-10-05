Dr Jay Calvert and Dr Millicent Rovelo Celebrate Three years of the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Podcast

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jay Calvert and Dr Millicent Rovelo are celebrating three Years of the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Podcast. Dr. Calvert and Dr. Rovelo produce this podcast from their offices in Beverly Hills. It has gotten a great deal of attention from plastic surgeons, patients, and industry leaders in plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine. This podcast is a well-spring of knowledge for those who want to learn the cutting edge techniques, devices, and approaches to keeping us all looking our best.

The Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Podcast with Dr Jay Calvert is hosted by Dr Jay Calvert with his co-host, Dr Millicent Rovelo. These two Board Certified Plastic Surgeons cover all topic related to plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine. This podcast is found of Apple Podcasts and Google Play Podcasts. Dr Calvert and Dr Rovelo have covered topics from Rhinoplasty, Breast Augmentation, Liposuction, Breast Reconstruction to Facelifts, artistry in plastic surgery, microneedling, and more. (PRNewsfoto/Roxbury Surgical Associates) (PRNewswire)

Dr Jay Calvert and Dr Millicent Rovelo celebrate the 3 Year Anniversary of the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Podcast

"The Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Podcast gives the listener a raw and honest look into the world of plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine."– Dr. Jay Calvert

Dr. Calvert was recently named as one of the top 100 plastic surgeons in the United States of America for rhinoplasty, facelifts, and eyelid surgery. He is the Director of a prestigious Aesthetic Surgery Fellowship program that is accredited by the Aesthetic Society. Dr Rovelo is an expert in breast augmentation, breast reconstruction, reduction, and body contouring for weight loss. They both perform a great deal of facelifts, facial feminization surgery, and other aesthetic face operations. The podcast can be heard on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. These Beverly Hills plastic surgeons work together in their Beverly Hills office and have also published in peer reviewed plastic surgery journals. They continue to develop their podcast for video, as well as other audio formats.

About Dr. Jay Calvert :

Dr Jay Calvert is a Board Certified Plastic Surgeon. He is internationally known for his work on rhinoplasty and nasal reconstruction. He has appeared on multiple television shows such as The Doctors, Dr. Phil, Tyra Banks Show, and many others. Dr. Calvert was recently named to the top 100 plastic surgeons in the nation through a poll of US plastic surgeons conducted by a nationally recognized publication. To learn more about his international speaking engagements or operating engagements contact Dr. Calvert at 1.310.777.8800 or drcalvert@roxburysurgery.com. You can also follow Dr. Calvert on Instagram or visit www.drcalvert.com.

About Dr. Millicent Rovelo :

Dr Millicent Rovelo is a double Board Certified Plastic Surgeon with a focus on breast augmentation, breast reduction, breast reconstruction, and body contouring after massive weight loss. She is known for her visionary approach to body lifts and mommy makeovers. Dr. Millicent Rovelo can be reached through her office at 1.310.954.1355 or through her website http://www.roveloplasticsurgery.com.

Dr Jay Calvert and Dr Millicent Rovelo co-host the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Podcast from their offices in Beverly Hills, California. They are two Board Certified Plastic Surgeons who discuss many topics in Plastic Surgery and Aesthetic Medicine procedures. (PRNewswire)

Dr Millicent Rovelo, Board Certified Plastic Surgeon and Body Contouring expert. Dr Rovelo practices plastic surgery in Beverly Hills, California. She is the co-host of the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Podcast. She is known for her artistry in body contouring operations such as breast augmentation, breast reduction, tummy tucks, body lifts, liposuction, and breast reconstruction for breast cancer. (PRNewsfoto/Roxbury Surgical Associates) (PRNewswire)

