Coforma to Assist Veterans Affairs with Clinical Decision Support, Electronic Health Record Integrations

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coforma has been awarded a two-year contract with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to improve clinical outcomes for Veterans by building applications on the VA's Clinical Decision Support (CDS) platform and integration with varying electronic health record (EHR) systems.

The project, awarded for nearly $10M in potential value, is part of a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) set-aside contract on the VA Customer Experience, DevOps, Agile Releases (CEDAR) IDIQ. Coforma, an agency that crafts creative solutions and technology products for the communities served by its government and commercial partners, began work on the project September 9.

Coforma will be supported by subcontractors SAIC, MO Studios, Intellibridge, and Flexion for this effort.

"Team Coforma will work to help the VA improve the way clinicians access patient data by leveraging human-centered methodologies to ensure everything is developed with the clinician's and Veterans' needs in mind," said Eduardo Ortiz, CEO of Coforma and US Marine Corps Veteran. "Providing clinicians real-time patient data alongside the CDS platform will empower them to make evidence-based, better-informed treatment recommendations."

