Albemarle Corporation to Release Third-Quarter 2022 Earnings Results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that it will release its third-quarter 2022 earnings after the NYSE closes on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation) (PRNewswire)

The company will hold its conference call to discuss third-quarter 2022 results on Thursday, November 3, at 9:00 a.m. ET. This call will be webcast and can be accessed through Albemarle Corporation's website at http://investors.albemarle.com, via the webcast link below or by phone at the following numbers:

PARTICIPANT INFORMATION (Public):

Canada dial-in number (Toll Free): 1 833 950 0062

Canada dial-in number (Local): 1 226 828 7575

United States: 1 844 200 6205

United States (Local): 1 646 904 5544

All other locations: +1 929 526 1599

Participant Access code: 527598

*Participants will need to enter the participant access code before being met by an operator. Please include this when sending details to participants.



Webcast Details

Event Title: Q3 2022 Albemarle Corporation Earnings Conference Call

Event Date: November 3, 2022

Start Time: 09:00 AM (GMT-04:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Attendee URL (Public):

For inclusion in your invitations to webcast attendees.

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/735285311

To avoid registration wait times, participants are encouraged to use the webcast link as the primary listening source. If a caller is anticipating asking a question, please dial in 15 minutes before the start of the call to be placed in the queue early.

An online replay of this call will be available on Albemarle Corporation's website (for 12 months) and by phone at the following numbers (for 7 days):

Accessing the telephone replay

A recording will be available until Thursday, November 10, 2022

UK (Local): 0204 525 0658

US (Local): 1 929 458 6194

US Toll Free: 1 866 813 9403

Canada: 1 226 828 7578

All other locations: +44 204 525 0658

Access Code: 900408

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and catalysts. We think beyond business as usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation