World of Vegan Celebrates Site Relaunch With Kitchen Makeover Giveaway

In anticipation of World Vegan Day, World of Vegan announces a complete website redesign and a $4,500 giveaway.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World of Vegan, the leading digital platform for plant-based recipes, guides, and lifestyle tips, today announces a site redesign to support its growing community. To celebrate the redesign, and World Vegetarian Month, the company is launching a $4,500 kitchen makeover giveaway featuring high-end healthy kitchen essentials including a hydroponic indoor Gardyn, Caraway Home cookware, an Omega juicer, and more.

World of Vegan celebrates site redesign and collection of new vegan living guides with $4,500 Kitchen Makeover Giveaway!

"Since I launched World of Vegan in 2015, it has exceeded my expectations in every possible way. We're so excited about making all of our recipes, guides, and vegan living content more easily accessible for our audience with this redesign. With this $4,500 giveaway, we're also celebrating our wonderful community and their ongoing support," says Michelle Cehn, founder and CEO of World of Vegan, co-host of the Plant-Powered People Podcast, and co-author of The Friendly Vegan Cookbook.

"World of Vegan offers such important resources—whether you're looking to add more plant-based food into your diet or seeking out new and exciting ways to live vegan," says Toni Okamoto, founder of Plant-Based on a Budget and co-host of the Plant-Powered People Podcast.

World of Vegan, which has more than one million followers on its @vegan Instagram, a widely loved podcast entering its 5th season, and popular recipes and meal plans that have helped millions eat healthier, is bringing its robust recipe library of guides and recipes more front and center with the new site design. It's also highlighting its vegan restaurant and city guides as well as other flagship categories including vegan parenting and living zero-waste.

Over the next year, World of Vegan will also be donating 1% of its website revenue to California-based Animal Place farm animal sanctuary,1% to A Well-Fed World to help combat hunger, and 1% to the Fruit Tree Planting Foundation to support our planet—all causes important to the World of Vegan community.

The kitchen makeover giveaway runs through out World Vegetarian Month and ends on World Vegan Day on November 1, 2022.

About World of Vegan: Founded in 2015 by Michelle Cehn, World of Vegan is on a mission to make kind, healthy, and sustainable living easy, delicious, and fun. Welcome to your vegan home! For more information: https://worldofvegan.com

Contact

Michelle Cehn

hello@worldofvegan.com

View original content:

SOURCE World of Vegan