Saluda Medical Appoints Laureen DeBuono to Board of Directors

ARTARMON, Australia, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saluda Medical Pty Limited ("Saluda Medical"), a global medical device company revolutionizing the field of neuromodulation with an emerging portfolio of therapies driven by advanced neural activation and sensing technologies, today announced the appointment of Laureen DeBuono to its board of directors.

"Laureen's extensive background across operational and strategic levels at both public and private companies, as well as her director level experience, speaks for itself," said Jim Schuermann, president and CEO of Saluda Medical. "We are excited to welcome Laureen to Saluda and believe she will add significant value to our team as we continue to scale global operations and prepare for the limited and full-scale commercial launches of the Evoke® system in the U.S."

"I look forward to working with the entire Saluda team to accelerate awareness and adoption of their pioneering closed-loop spinal cord stimulation platform that stands to revolutionize patient outcomes," said DeBuono.

DeBuono is a seasoned executive who has served in a multitude of senior executive level roles at various private and public companies across the healthcare and consumer sectors. Currently, she is a managing partner at FLG Partners, focusing on interim CEO, CFO, and board advisory services, as well as executive coaching. In April 2021, DeBuono joined Rani Therapeutics as lead independent director and chair of the Audit Committee and has previously served as a board member for Cadence Pharmaceuticals, VISX, and InVivo. DeBuono received a Bachelor of Arts from Duke University, a Master of Arts from Stanford University, and a Juris Doctor from New York University School of Law. For DeBuono's full bio, visit the Saluda Medical website at https://www.saludamedical.com/about/board-of-directors/.

The Evoke System is the only evoked compound action potentials (ECAP) controlled closed-loop spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system and is indicated as an aid in the management of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and/or limbs, including unilateral or bilateral pain associated with failed back surgery syndrome, intractable low back pain, and leg pain. The Evoke System instantaneously reads, records, and responds to the nerves' response to stimulation to provide continually optimized therapy and is proven to be superior to open-loop SCS for the treatment of overall trunk and/or limb pain. Twelve-month results from the EVOKE Study, the first double-blind randomized controlled trial (RCT) used in support of Premarket Approval (PMA) in spinal cord stimulation history, were published in The Lancet Neurology and 24-month results have since been published in JAMA Neurology. Both studies are poised to set new clinical standards for long-term pain relief and improvements in physical and emotional functioning, sleep quality and health-related quality of life. Furthermore, there is promising data to show the Evoke System demonstrated a reduction in re-programming visits over time as well as eliminated the occurrence of explants due to loss of efficacy – which are significant challenges with current SCS therapies.

About Saluda Medical

Saluda Medical is a global company revolutionizing the field of neuromodulation with an emerging portfolio of therapies driven by advanced neural activation and sensing technologies designed to treat debilitating neurological disorders. The company's first product, the Evoke® System, is the only ECAP-controlled closed-loop spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system and is indicated as an aid in the management of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and/or limbs, including unilateral or bilateral pain associated with failed back surgery syndrome, intractable low back pain, and leg pain. To learn more, including the risks and important safety information, visit www.saludamedical.com/safety.

