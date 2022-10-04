Productboard Unveils New Solutions to Help Companies Drive Growth, Improve Efficiency, and Advance their Product Portfolios

New customer-centricity, strategic planning, and enterprise collaboration capabilities help companies innovate, drive operational efficiency, and accelerate time-to-market

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Productboard , the customer-centric product management platform, today hosted its annual Product Excellence Summit and unveiled new solutions that empower companies to overcome market uncertainty by delivering faster product innovation. Productboard's product management platform provides more than 6,000 leading companies with a centralized hub for customer feedback, prioritization, and roadmapping, giving visibility into product development and access to the voice of the customer to the entire company. Now, with these cutting-edge features, companies can accelerate development by improving how product management teams keep a pulse on market needs, make informed product investments, and collaborate at scale.

With the rise in digitization and customer expectations, digital products and experiences have become growth and revenue drivers. Consequently, a recent study by Bain & Company found that companies that excel in product management perform better in the market and are over 40% more likely to effectively balance growth and profitability. However, only 75% of chief technology officers feel the return on their software development investments meets their expectations. Today, it's more important than ever to stay competitive and viable, as there's less room for error in product development and a greater imperative to accelerate product innovation. Productboard's new capabilities will help organizations navigate today's uncertainties, be more strategic with their product investments, and execute efficiently.

Address market needs faster through customer-centricity

To help companies gain a competitive edge, Productboard is releasing capabilities that make it easier to listen to the market, identify new opportunities, accelerate feedback loops, and enhance customer-centricity throughout the product development lifecycle.

Scale continuous discovery and learning : Discover new opportunities and increase the whole organization's customer understanding with a digest that distills relevant insights and surfaces emerging trends from all incoming customer feedback.

Quickly validate customer value: Assess whether shipped products deliver customer value and iterate faster. Productboard's recent acquisition of SatisMeter automates feedback collection with contextual surveys that target specific users at key stages across the product lifecycle. Assess whether shipped products deliver customer value and iterate faster. Productboard's recent acquisition ofautomates feedback collection with contextual surveys that target specific users at key stages across the product lifecycle.

Close customer feedback loops: Show customers that you're listening to and acting on their product feedback by having a single, consolidated view of each customer's feedback, unmet needs, feature requests, and your team's progress toward delivering solutions.

"The view that Productboard provides has opened up communication channels across the organization and has helped establish trust," said Josh Gibbs, Vice President of Product at Canto. "Everyone now has more visibility across the product lifecycle, making it easier for us to see gaps and roadblocks and sense risks earlier on, because we can quickly grasp the status of our initiatives and how much work there is to do across the portfolio. Now, we're more effective at reallocating resources, sliding in new hires, and understanding where to focus our efforts to drive the business forward."

Deliver outcomes faster by increasing operational efficiency

To mitigate the uncertainties of bringing new products and features to market, Productboard is releasing new capabilities to help organizations effectively collaborate on product strategies at scale.

Keep everyone aligned on the strategy: Ensure the product strategy is effectively executed by aligning all work to strategic objectives using OKRs. Track each team's progress towards achieving business outcomes and quickly identify at-risk initiatives to get them back on track.

Measure your investments: Ensure resources are allocated effectively, get ahead of risks and blockers, and help teams deliver efficiently with reports that provide a real-time view into product investments across the entire lifecycle and product portfolio.

Improve collaboration at scale: Have a shared workspace that represents a single source of truth for all product data and a personalized interface that lets every teammate rapidly access their most important information.

"While product teams have always worked under complexity and ambiguity, today's market conditions and rapidly changing customer behaviors have made it increasingly challenging to understand what the market wants and make the right product decisions," said Srinivas Krishnamurti, Senior Vice President of Product at Productboard. "As product teams are facing increased pressure to move faster and have less room for mistakes, we want to provide them with the tools to build long-term differentiation and value for their customers and make their teams more resilient."

To learn more about these capabilities, visit productboard.com.

About Productboard - Productboard is the customer-centric product management platform that helps organizations get the right products to market, faster. Over 6,000 companies, including Toyota, Microsoft, Zoom, 1-800-Contacts, and UiPath, use Productboard to understand what users need, prioritize what to build next, and rally everyone around their roadmap.

