Jacobs Wins National Grid Design & Project Services Framework

DALLAS, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was awarded the Design & Project Services Framework with energy utility National Grid in the U.K. to support their full construction of the Electricity and Gas Transmission cycle.

Through the new four-year framework, Jacobs will provide feasibility and survey works, front-end conceptual and detailed design, through to assurance, verification and commissioning services. The framework covers 10 Lots across all National Grid's Transmission portfolio, including substations, overhead lines, onshore cables, high-voltage direct current (HVDC), protection control & cyber, gas, civils, multi-disciplinary design services, project services and design assurance.

"These services extend Jacobs' 15-year relationship with National Grid and our continued commitment to challenge design rationale and drive programmatic and collaborative solutions to maximize project efficiencies," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President Europe and Digital Strategies Donald Morrison. "We will draw upon our transferable global experience to help develop, reinforce and accommodate new connections to the U.K. Electricity and Gas Transmission System."

The Jacobs/Morrison Energy Services Joint Venture (J1M) is also providing National Grid with a range of services on its Electricity Transmission Engineering Procurement Construction Framework - Substations Lot.

From technical consultancy and engineering design, to infrastructure management services and operations and maintenance, Jacobs is providing extensive end-to-end solutions for offshore wind power development efforts — like Germany's SuedLink Program — to help meet the increasing global demand for affordable clean energy. Jacobs is also looking at the feasibility of the production and supply of green hydrogen for renewable energy company RWE's Pembroke Power Station.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. including, but not limited to, the timing of the award of projects and funding under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, as well as general economic conditions, including inflation and the actions taken by monetary authorities in response to inflation, changes in interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates, changes in capital markets, geopolitical events and conflicts, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions and the company's business, among others. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, ,and Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 1A - Risk Factors in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

