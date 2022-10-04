FLO Holds Ribbon Cutting Event at Michigan Facility

FLO's first U.S. EV charger plant and high-tech testing facility will accelerate EV adoption and create jobs for Michiganders

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - FLO, a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging company, today cut the ribbon on its first-ever U.S. facility. Located in Auburn Hills, Michigan, the facility will help FLO bring more than 250,000 EV chargers to American drivers and create 730 direct, indirect, and induced jobs by 2028, including 133 jobs in 2023. The event was attended by:

Senator Gary Peters

Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist

Representative Brenda Carter

Mayor Kevin McDaniel

Delegate Mario Limoges , Québec Government Office in Chicago

Aaron Wolff , EV Infrastructure Strategy & Development Manager, General Motors

Louis Tremblay , FLO CEO and Founder.

Once operational, the facility will enable FLO to accelerate execution of its U.S. market strategy, create jobs, and offer a convenient, reliable charging solution to EV drivers across the country.

"There is no better location for FLO to plant roots in the U.S. than Michigan – the birthplace of the American auto industry," said Louis Tremblay, FLO President and CEO. "Our new facility will establish FLO's American operational foothold, helping us to create jobs, strengthen charging infrastructure, and meet the charging needs of EV drivers nationwide. Michigan has created a clear roadmap for success for EV charging companies like FLO, providing funding and launching initiatives aimed at expanding charging access and accelerating EV adoption. We look forward to building the efficient, reliable, and safe charging network of tomorrow, right here in Michigan."

The Auburn Hills facility puts FLO at the center of the United States' electric transition, as American car manufacturers continue to prioritize and ramp up EV production in Detroit. Located mere miles from the heart of the U.S. auto industry, the facility's state-of-the-art testing lab will position FLO to build chargers designed for compatibility with new EVs coming off nearby production lines. The testing lab underscores FLO's commitment to investing in technological innovation in Michigan and ensuring that FLO customers have access to an easy and reliable charging experience.

"The Auburn Hills community welcomes FLO and the hundreds of jobs they'll generate for our residents," said Mayor Kevin McDaniel. "Auburn Hills has been on the cutting edge of the automotive industry for decades, and this new facility will help us embrace the transition to electric and the future of the industry."

The facility is slated to start production later this year and will continue scaling up its workforce and production. An economic report released by BW Research estimates the facility will generate $51.7 million in labor income for Michigan workers that benefit

from the construction and operations of the facility. It is projected to generate $134 million in revenue from sales of EV chargers and $76 million in gross state product in the state of Michigan by 2028.

"As the automotive industry continues their work in the electric vehicle space, contributions from companies like FLO will be crucial to the success of EV adoption," said Rep. Brenda Carter. "Our community is on the front lines of the electric transition, and we are thrilled that FLO chose Auburn Hills as the home of their first U.S. charger facility."

In February, Governor Whitmer announced Michigan will receive $110 million over five years in formula funding from the federal government to build up electric vehicle charging infrastructure and help the state continue leading the future of mobility and electrification. At the Detroit Auto Show, President Biden announced approval of 35 states' first year of funding, including Michigan. Initiatives like the Charge Up Michigan Program will expand access to charging stations and build the infrastructure for DC fast charging stations in the state of Michigan. These investments will ensure EV drivers in Michigan, neighboring states, and Canada can make long distance trips in the Great Lakes region.

"GM is working toward an all-electric future, which requires accessible and reliable charging infrastructure. We appreciate FLO's collaboration with us to make charging access more widespread," said Hoss Hassani, GM Vice President of EV Ecosystem. "Their new Auburn Hills facility will strengthen this collaboration as we work to help build a North American EV charging supply chain and put everyone in an EV."

"Auburn Hills has an abundant and diverse workforce, a great business environment, and crucial supply chain assets," added Tremblay. "We are ready to get to work electrifying the future of automotives right in the heart of the automotive industry."

