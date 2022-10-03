NASP Announces New 2023 Board Members

PITTSBURGH, Oct 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Subrogation Professionals (NASP) is pleased to introduce two new members to the Board: Tara McClary and Ryan McIntosh. Both Tara and Ryan bring a wealth of experience to strengthen our organization and their unique backgrounds make them a great asset to NASP's Board and to the Association in furthering the mission. Their two-year term will begin January 1, 2023.

Tara and Ryan are valuable, active members of NASP, and we look forward to their continued strategic leadership. Sheila Dye, NASP Board President

MEET OUR NEW BOARD MEMBERS

Tara McClary

Tara McClary (PRNewswire)

Tara is currently a Sr. Assistant Vice President of Amica Mutual Insurance Company and has more than 18 years of insurance and subrogation experience. She also sits on the Board of Sojourner House, serving as Chair of Governance and Strategic Finance Committees.

Tara will also join NASP's Finance Committee.

Ryan McIntosh

Ryan McIntosh (PRNewswire)

Ryan McIntosh has been an insurance claims professional for more than 20 years and currently serves as the National Recovery Director at WR Berkley. He has held several board positions throughout his career including his current appointments to Simpson College's Alumni Board and the Executive Committee for Black Excellence.

Ryan will also join NASP's Compensation Committee.

Learn more at www.subrogation.org

Strategically Guiding the Subrogation Industry Through Education, Advocacy and Networking. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Association of Subrogation Professionals (NASP)