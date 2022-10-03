On Lok Announces the Appointment of Organization's First Chief Operating Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Lok is pleased to announce the appointment of the first organization-wide Chief Operating Officer (COO), Nicole Torres. As COO, Ms. Torres will focus on executing the goals and priorities of On Lok's organizational strategy and oversee day-to-day operations across all On Lok Programs and will start in her new role on October 1.

Torres is a 20-year veteran of On Lok, joining first as a home care nurse for the organization, and growing into various project management and director roles across operations and clinical services. Most recently, she served as Vice President of On Lok PACE, where she was responsible for assessing, evaluating, planning, organizing, and directing the operations of On Lok PACE centers and related service departments.

"I am thrilled to be announcing our first ever organization-wide COO–a pivotal role that will not only help On Lok align across our multiple programs and business functions but drive standardization and increase efficiency to maintain high quality of care as we scale our PACE program and offer new services to seniors in our communities," said Grace Li, On Lok CEO. "Nicole's personal and professional journey caring for older adults and community-based services will serve her well in this new role and I look forward to working with the senior team over the next few months on the transition."

Nicole is a dynamic, strategic healthcare leader, with a proven track record working cross-functionally to advance On Lok's work. She is deeply committed to the communities On Lok serves, and a staunch supporter of its mission and culture. "My love of working with seniors and our diverse communities, is what keeps me energized, every day. I can't imagine a world without the wisdom that aging brings, and very proud to continue advancing the best in care and compassion through my continued work in the organization," said Torres.

Throughout her career, Ms. Torres has maintained a passion for providing quality care to the communities we serve and advocated for better community-based care for aging populations. She has served as a member of the National PACE Association's education committee, research committee, and nursing consortium, is a fellow alumnus of the Geriatric Nursing Leadership Academy (sponsored by the Honor Society of Nursing, Sigma Theta Tau International in partnership with the John A. Hartford Foundation Centers of Geriatric Nursing Excellence) and is a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Practitioner.

Prior to On Lok, Ms. Torres held various nursing roles in the acute care setting, including Children's Hospital Oakland and Lucile Packard Children's Hospital at Stanford. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from the University of San Francisco.

About On Lok

On Lok is a nonprofit organization that empowers older adults to age with dignity and independence. With 50 years of experience, On Lok is a trusted resource in San Francisco, Santa Clara County, and the Tri-City area of Alameda County. On Lok founded and still operates the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), which allows eligible seniors to live at home for as long as possible by providing comprehensive medical care and social services. On Lok 30th Street Senior Center, the largest multipurpose senior center in San Francisco, provides a second home, health programs, activities, and case management services to active seniors. The On Lok Mission Nutrition Program provides more than 250,000 meals annually to seniors through its dining locations and meal delivery program. For more information, please visit www.onlok.org.

