Charming Changsha: Celebrate National Day in Changsha
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHANGSHA, China, Oct. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China SCIO:
Video link:
https://youtu.be/Ze6DkNOe71M
Join the celebrations through Changsha and enjoy the lights, fireworks, and joyful atmosphere on China's birthday.
Charming Changsha: Celebrate National Day in Changsha
View original content:
SOURCE China SCIO
The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.