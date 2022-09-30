Zenpack Takes Home Two Silvers in the 2022 Pentawards

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenpack, a full-service packaging solutions company, recently won two Silver Awards at the 2022 Pentawards for their project with Brooklyn Robot Foundry. With Silvers in two categories—Child and Baby Products and E-commerce—this marks the company's highest achievement at the Pentawards.

Founded in 2007, the Pentawards annual competition recognizes excellence in packaging design, and provides a source of inspiration and connection for the global packaging community.

"We are thrilled that our project with Brooklyn Robot Foundry was recognized for our commitment to excellence in packaging design," said Zenpack Partner & Creative Director Leo Chao. "True to the BRF do-it-yourself core, the packaging celebrates ingenuity and facilitates kids to learn while building fun together."

"I accepted the award on Zenpack's behalf, but the win belongs to everyone on the team," he added.

Brooklyn Robot Foundry is a physical space and online platform where children are given the opportunity to learn basic STEAM concepts through hands-on robot-building. Like many businesses, COVID-19 forced BRF to pivot their business model, shifting their emphasis to e-commerce.



Zenpack helped BRF completely rebrand and do a packaging overhaul to reach a wider audience. The packages are eco-friendly, designed for limitless content combinations, and feature built-in tools to incorporate the box into every project. The packages were inspired by the 500+ robots designed by BRF teachers using common parts and materials found at craft and hardware stores. The robot illustrations tell a simple story about the robots collaborating to achieve a common goal. Each side of the box tells a chapter in the story, and each layer offers an activity or directions.

The Pentawards judges chose the Brooklyn Robot Foundry project amongst a crowded field. Since its launch in 2007, the competition has received over 20,000 entries from over 64 countries globally. The designs, brands and winners showcase some of the world's most innovative, inspiring and powerful packaging designs.

2022 winners were revealed during the Gala Ceremony on September 23 at the iconic Royal Opera House in London. A sortable database of over 5,000 winning entries dating back to 2007 can be found at the Pentawards Winners Gallery.

Zenpack is an award-winning end-to-end packaging design agency. From Fortune 500 companies to newly established e-commerce businesses and startups, Zenpack empowers clients across wide-ranging industries to get the packaging they need to establish their brand presence and increase distribution. The company operates five ISO 9001- and ISO 14001-certified manufacturing facilities that are GMI Certified and G7 Certified for performance and color consistency. Some notable awards include:

- Pentawards – Silver, Bronze & Shortlist

- Clio Cannabis – Bronze & Shortlist

- Dieline Awards – Plastic Free Category – Bronze

- Core77 – Community Choice

- Industrial Designers Society of America – IDEA Bronze

About Zenpack

Zenpack elevates brands with functional, beautiful, and sustainable packaging to create memorable unboxing experiences, share knowledge, and advance the packaging industry for a better tomorrow. With teams located in San Jose, New York, Taipei, and Southern China, the company's global network ensures each project's success throughout the entire packaging strategy—from design and structural engineering to fulfillment and channel compliance. For more information, visit www.zenpack.us.

