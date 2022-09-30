Ohmium and Amp Energy India Collaborate on 400MW of Green Hydrogen

Major Indian Renewable Developer to Utilize Ohmium's PEM Electrolyzers for Mid-Scale Commercial and Industrial Project Deployment

FREMONT, Calif. and BENGALURU, India, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohmium International , Inc., a green hydrogen company that designs, manufactures, and deploys PEM Electrolyzers, is collaborating with Amp Energy India Private Limited , a leading renewable energy IPP, to deploy 400 MW of green hydrogen projects. The deployments, aimed at mid-sized Commercial and Industrial (C&I) projects of 25MW or smaller, are planned to be installed over the next three years. Amp Energy India will utilize Ohmium's unique interlocking modular PEM electrolyzers which provide a safe, modular, flexible, easy-to-install and maintain, alternative to customized electrolyzers.

"Green hydrogen is an incredibly flexible clean energy solution–it can work for customers at the megawatt to gigawatt scale. We're excited to work with Amp Energy India, one of the India's most successful renewable energy companies, to bring green hydrogen solutions to the Commercial and Industrial sector in India," said Arne Ballantine, CEO of Ohmium International. "We look forward to showing how our modular, high-volume, low-cost PEM electrolyzers can be deployed effectively and work for mid-sized customers."

"We provide integrated renewable energy solutions to our customers and help smoothen their renewable energy transition journey. Green Hydrogen is quickly becoming a key component in India's renewable energy growth story and several industries are being incentivized to adopt Green Hydrogen. This collaboration with Ohmium which has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in India will help us extend our business offerings to customers thereby providing them with a "One Stop Shop" for Green Energy and Hydrogen in India." said Pinaki Bhattacharya, MD & CEO, Amp Energy India.

Amp Energy India is one of the fastest-growing renewable developers in India. Within a few years they have developed a balanced portfolio of 2GW+ pan India supplying clean power to C&I and utility customers. It currently offers green power to 60+ marquee customers across 10+ Sectors, including some of the leading corporates across such diverse sectors such as Automobiles, Heavy Engineering, FMCG, Cement & Steel, Pharma & Healthcare, Data Centers and Government institutions.

Ohmium manufactures standardized interlocking modular Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzers that produce pressurized high-purity hydrogen. Individual electrolyzers can be stacked to significantly reduce installation and maintenance costs while enabling unlimited configurations of deployment sizes. Ohmium's proprietary electrolyzer stack technology can sustain a differential pressure across the membrane without compromise, which enhances cost-effective operation. For more information: https://www.ohmium.com

About Ohmium

Ohmium International enables industries to deploy green hydrogen for a sustainable future. The company's suite of electrochemical products helps customers achieve their sustainable energy goals in industrial, transportation, and energy projects. Ohmium is headquartered in the United States, with manufacturing in India and operations worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.ohmium.com or contact Nandita Roche at media@ohmium.com .

About Amp Energy India

Amp Energy India is India's first truly balanced Renewable Energy IPP with a total portfolio of about 2GW+ spread across 15 states in the country. Headquartered in New Delhi with regional offices in Mumbai, Bangalore & Kolkata, Amp India has a balanced portfolio of C&I and utility customers which allows it to provide clean and green energy solutions to 60+ marquee customers across 10 diverse sectors such as Pharmaceuticals, Automobiles, Cement, Steel, Heavy Engineering, Infrastructure, FMCG, Educational Institutions, IT & Datacenters, Utilities and Government bodies.

Amp Energy India acts as a One Stop Shop for Energy providing renewable energy solutions to customers across technologies such as Solar, Wind, Hybrids, Storage and Energy Management and has the ability to meet short-term, medium-term and long-term requirements of its customers.

Amp Energy India is also associated with the Amp Energy Group which has presence in key renewable markets such as US, Canada, India, Japan, Spain and Australia globally.

For more information on Amp Energy India, please visit www.ampenergyindia.com or Linkedin- or contact Rajni Bhandari at rbhandari@ampenergyindia.com

View original content:

SOURCE Ohmium International, Inc.