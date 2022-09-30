Memorial Hermann Health System Selects Epic as its Partner for Electronic Health Record Modernization

HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To further deliver on its brand promise to advance health and personalize care, Memorial Hermann Health System has chosen Epic as its electronic health record (EHR) partner. As Memorial Hermann's new EHR platform, Epic will better enable the delivery of patient-centered and coordinated care across the organization.

Once the implementation of Epic is complete, all Memorial Hermann acute care hospitals, outpatient care facilities and physician practices will utilize the integrated system, allowing enhanced continuity of care for every patient while improving the patient experience through simpler coordination of treatment, more easily accessible medical records and a streamlined patient billing process.

"Over the past year, we have worked diligently to understand how to modernize our EHR to better support our journey towards value-based care, ultimately improving the experience, and quality of care and outcomes for patients," said Dr. David L. Callender, President and CEO for Memorial Hermann. "Through these efforts, we determined that partnering with Epic is our best path forward – a path that focuses on the patient's journey across the care continuum, and strengthens the relationship between the patient and their health care provider."

Epic is the most widely used EHR system among large hospital systems in the country, currently serving more than 250 million patients. Its interoperability system exchanges over 1.3 million records daily with tens of thousands of organizations across its network of hospitals, clinics and providers.

"Partnering with Epic and transitioning to a single, unified EHR platform will have profound benefits for our patients, as well as our physicians and health care providers," said Dr. Jamie McCarthy, Executive Vice President and Chief Physician Executive for Memorial Hermann. "A unified system will alleviate common pain points experienced by our physicians and clinicians when working within the EHR, enabling them to focus more deeply on patients' long-term health care journeys and overall well-being."

Memorial Hermann anticipates Epic implementation to be multi-year journey, officially kicking off in early 2023.

