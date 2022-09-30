Libra Group Announces María Paula Correa as Chief Relationship Officer

Correa will support relationship building with key global stakeholders as a member of the leadership team.

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Libra Group, a privately-owned international business group whose subsidiaries own and operate assets in nearly 60 countries, today announced the appointment of María Paula Correa as the group's first-ever Chief Relationship Officer.

Correa will leverage her experience working in high levels of government and the non-profit sector to identify and build relationships that support Libra Group's business, including its 20 subsidiaries and 10 non-profit social impact programs. This includes representing Libra with international government officials and supporting relationship building with key stakeholders.

"This is an important moment for Libra Group. As our group continues to grow, it is critical that we bring in leaders with the breadth of experience to advance our ecosystem, which has operations and partnerships around the world," said George Logothetis, Chairman and CEO of Libra Group. "María Paula has experience working at the very highest levels of government, engaging global stakeholders, and demonstrating impact. We are very proud to welcome her to our leadership team."

Correa comes to Libra Group from the Government of Colombia, where she served as Chief of Staff of the Presidency in the government of President Iván Duque Márquez. Prior to this role, Correa worked at Concordia —a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that is a prominent convener of people across the world and of which Libra is the founding sponsor — as the Senior Director of Strategic Engagement, where she was the lead advisor to the CEO, driving the organization's overall strategy. She also managed Concordia's stakeholder engagement, including the membership-based community and the Leadership Council, and oversaw all sponsorship opportunities. She was previously a Consul at the Colombian consulate in New York and Advisor to the Chief of Staff during Álvaro Uribe's presidential administration.

"I am deeply honored to join the Libra Group's leadership team and step into this role focused on building, strengthening, and maintaining the connections that drive our businesses forward," said Correa. "Libra's entire ecosystem of businesses and non-profits share a unique culture built on family values. We have an opportunity to lean into our collective vision to address some of society's most pressing challenges and be a force for positive transformation."

The Libra Group (www.libra.com) is a privately-owned, global ecosystem of businesses united through shared values and a common commitment to purpose. We apply the strength of our network and capabilities to a range of industries and activities operating across nearly 60 countries, delivering growth and mitigating risk. We work to achieve a positive impact in the world through our engagement with Libra's Social Responsibility Program, which includes ten social initiatives created to address unmet needs, and grantmaking that helps people around the world. These aspirations – to deliver growth and achieve good – are twin engines that power everything we do.

