IEHP Extends Mental Health Awareness and Support

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) believes suicide prevention and awareness should be top of mind throughout the year and is doing something about it.

"A behavioral health crisis can occur in someone's life at any given moment," said IEHP Clinical Director of Community Behavioral Health Amrita Rai. "Each person carries and responds to a crisis in a very personal way, which is why it is critical to meet the needs of our community and our members, ensuring they have the right resources at the right time."

Extending the conversation beyond September's National Suicide Prevention observance, IEHP will continue to proactively encourage mental and behavioral wellness conversations throughout the year through the plan's website and LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok accounts.

Sharing existing resources with the community, information will include supporting awareness of the 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, post-partum maternal health resources, student behavioral health programs, grief and depression management and wellness programming through the health plan's community resource centers.

Spreading awareness further with industry peers and decision-makers from across the health care community, Rai will also join a panel at The Future of Mental Healthcare West 2022 Conference in November to share insights about engaging youth in their mental health.

"Your mental health and wellness are just as important as your physical health, and there is absolutely no shame in asking for help," said Rai. "We want to encourage our members and communities to take that courageous step and reach out."

Help is available for anyone at any time by dialing 9-8-8. IEHP members can also confidentially call Member Services at (800) 440-4347.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 26th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.5 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of over 7,800 providers and nearly 3,000 team members. Through dynamic partnerships with providers and community organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

