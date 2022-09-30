Duke Energy supports Hurricane Ian response and recovery efforts through the Florida Disaster Fund

Company donates $100,000 to the Fund, managed by Volunteer Florida Foundation, which assists Florida communities during times of emergency or disaster.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Now that Hurricane Ian has pulled away from Florida and Duke Energy crews are in the field assessing damage and restoring power, the company has pledged $100,000 to the Florida Disaster Fund to aid communities impacted by the storm.

(PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy) (PRNewswire)

The funds will support disaster recovery and response, including meals, shelter, emergency services and supplies. Volunteer Florida activated the Florida Disaster Fund this week to help communities affected by the storm.

"Our priority in uncertain disasters like this is taking care of our customers and communities," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy's Florida president. "We are grateful to be able to support the wonderful organizations that are first on the ground helping with recovery."

Hurricane Ian made landfall on the western side of Florida earlier this week, causing widespread power outages and damage before continuing on a northward trek. Duke Energy has nearly 10,000 lineworkers, tree professionals, damage assessment and support personnel on the ground in its Florida service areas responding to outages in places where it is safe to do so.

"On behalf of all Floridians, we appreciate all the generous donations," said Volunteer Florida CEO Josie Tamayo, "Your support contributes to Volunteer Florida's mission of leveraging our resources toward rebuilding our affected communities."

To contribute to the Florida Disaster Fund, please visit floridadisasterfund.org or text DISASTER to 20222.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 10,300 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 1.9 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 28,000 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business and at least a 50% carbon reduction from electric generation by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The 2050 net-zero goals also include Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 emissions. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2022 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media contact: Shawna Berger

Media line: 800.559.3853

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Duke Energy