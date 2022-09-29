VIPKid Global and TOPICA EdTech Group Partner to Provide Students in Vietnam with Access to High-quality Online English Learning Programs

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VIPKid Global, the world leader in online English learning, announced a new partnership with TOPICA Education Technology Group (TOPICA EdTech Group) at a partnership event in Vietnam.

Nguyen Dinh Phat, CEO of TOPICA EdTech Group (left), and Cindy Mi, Founder, and CEO of VIPKid Global (right) at the Partnership Signing Ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam (PRNewswire)

VIPKid Global and TOPICA EdTech Group have partnered to launch TOPICA Kid (kid.topica.edu.vn), a 1 on 1 immersive online English learning program for children ages 4 to 12. TOPICA Kid will leverage VIPKid Global's technology and content platform, and high-quality teachers from the US and Canada.

During his speech at the TOPICA Kid partnership launch event, Nguyen Dinh Phat, CEO of TOPICA EdTech Group said: "The strategic cooperation with VIPKid Global to launch the 1 on 1 TOPICA Kid's English language program is a crucial milestone for our strategic innovation at TOPICA EdTech Group in 2022. We expect TOPICA Kid to be a breakthrough product, both in terms of learning materials and high-quality teachers from the US and Canada. Our innovative edtech platform will bring a new, effective, and completely disruptive English learning experience to Vietnamese children. We will help Vietnamese children build up a solid foundation in English in their journey to integrate into the world and become global citizen."

"Our mission continues to be to inspire and empower every child for the future, as well as to unleash the power of the world's best educators," Cindy Mi, Founder, and CEO of VIPKid Global mentioned during the event. "I am thrilled to launch our partnership with Topica. Together, we are committed to providing Vietnam's students with the very best content and learning platform, excellent service, and most importantly, the very best teachers in the world".

ABOUT VIPKID GLOBAL

VIPKid Global is a global education technology company leader in children's online education. Since its founding in 2013 and formal launch in 2014, VIPKid has connected students with experienced online educators for real-time learning. VIPKid's mission is to inspire and empower every child for the future. It is committed to unleashing the power of the world's best educators by bringing their world-class learning product to a global audience. VIPKid envisions a global classroom that empowers students and teachers through personalized learning, connects cultures across the world, and ignites a passion for lifelong learning.

ABOUT TOPICA EDTECH GROUP

TOPICA EDTECH GROUP is Southeast Asia's leading online training company and the first Vietnamese organization to "export" educational technology abroad. After more than 17 years of establishment and development, TOPICA is proud to own a high-tech applied education ecosystem with various products. TOPICA currently has more than 1,000,000+ students studying every day, 6,800+ courses, 300+ full-time employees, and 1,000+ part-time lecturers with offices in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi City, Singapore, and Bangkok.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VIPKID