New Reese's Big Cup Stuffed with Reese's Puffs Cereal is The Epic Collab Everyone Needs

Reese's combined the iconic peanut butter cup with beloved Reese's Puffs cereal for one ultimate Reese's snack

HERSHEY, Pa., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- True success is self-made, which is why Reese's looked within for its latest collaboration. Introducing: Reese's Big Cup Stuffed with Reese's Puffs cereal.

New Reese’s Big Cup Stuffed with Reese’s Puffs Cereal is the epic collab everyone needs. (PRNewswire)

The classic combination of peanut butter and chocolate collides with fan-favorite Reese's Puffs cereal creating an absurdly unique Reese's experience. It might be the most meta mashup ever. Mic drop.

This is a life-changing fusion. The Reese's Stuffed with Reese's Puffs Cup will have heads spinning and mouths watering. Didn't expect an even more chocolatey-and-peanut-butter version of your favorite chocolate and peanut butter snack? Well, guess what, it's coming. We know what you're thinking – Reese's deserves a massive pat on the back.

"Collaborations are quite popular but what we are about to unleash is next level. We knew the ultimate mashup was already within the Reese's universe, so we made it happen," said Henry Hancock, senior associate brand manager at Reese's. "We're taking chocolate and peanut butter fandom to a new stratosphere by adding Reese's Puffs cereal to our Reese's Big Cup."

This epic mashup of Reese's and Reese's will create a Reese's experience (and explosion of chocolate and peanut butter) unlike ever before. Reese's lovers' minds will be blown when they find out there's yet another way to fuel their Reese's fanaticism. Reese's has outdone itself.

Fans can grab the new Reese's Big Cups Stuffed with Reese's Puffs cereal nationwide starting in November.

For more information on Reese's news, click here, and don't forget to keep up with everything Reese's brand on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and TikTok .

*Pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

