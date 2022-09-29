Neogen® Launches New Genomic Management Technology

Encompass™ platform advances how beef and dairy producers are able to sort and apply genomic data to herd selection and management.

LINCOLN, Neb., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen® Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) has launched the new Encompass™ platform for bovine genomic results management and visualization. This innovative new data management solution will allow Igenity customers to gain greater insight into their data and maximize the benefits of genomic testing.

Neogen has partnered with IYOTAH Solutions and their team of experts in data integration and management to ensure that this genomic data can be combined with other herd management software. Encompass is part of a larger data environment for producers from iYOTAH's nTELL platform, giving customers access to additional services that allow them to further improve their decision-making capabilities with a single source compared to multiple data management systems.

"One of Neogen's top priorities is helping to drive a more prosperous and sustainable animal protein ecosystem that is able to produce more with less," said Dr. Jason Lilly, Neogen's Vice President of International Business and Head of Genomics. "As producers manage an increasingly large amount of data, it is important that they incorporate a platform that helps make it easy to recognize important, actionable opportunities and eliminate inefficiencies. By combining iYOTAH's cutting-edge data technology platform and value-driven solutions with Neogen's operational excellence, genomics industry expertise, and global influence, we enable a major impact in the livestock industry. Encompass powered by nTELL gives Igenity users a unique opportunity to make better decisions more quickly to exceed their business goals."

"We are delighted to have the opportunity to partner with Neogen to bring effective tools and solutions to the beef and dairy industries that help accelerate the acceptance and use of genomics across the globe," said Kari Spaan, Co-Founder and CEO of iYOTAH Solutions.

About iYOTAH Solutions

iYOTAH Solutions connects and overlays data from multiple sources in new and innovative ways. iYOTAH's platform enables strategic livestock businesses to work with their customers to enhance collaboration and facilitate critical thinking that will help move operations to next-level productivity. To learn more, please visit www.iYOTAH.com

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety, operating with the intention to "Every day, protect the people and animals we care about." The company's Food Safety segment markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. Neogen's Animal Safety segment is a leader in the development of genomic solutions along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants, as well as rodent and insect control solutions.

