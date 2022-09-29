The J.M. Smucker Co. Introduces New Smucker's® Uncrustables® Meat and Cheese Bites Perfect for This School Year

New Smucker's® Uncrustables® Meat and Cheese Bites are a delicious option that can go straight from the freezer to the lunchbox

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) today announced that lunch just got a little easier with the release of new product offerings from its popular Smucker's® Uncrustables® brand! New Smucker's Uncrustables Meat and Cheese Bites are a delicious option that can go straight from the freezer to the lunchbox and be ready for kids to enjoy, helping busy parents.

The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) today announced that lunch just got a little easier with the release of new product offerings from its popular Smucker’s® Uncrustables® brand! New Smucker’s Uncrustables Meat and Cheese Bites are a delicious option that can go straight from the freezer to the lunchbox and be ready for kids to enjoy, helping busy parents. (PRNewswire)

Whether they are packed in a school lunchbox or enjoyed as a quick, convenient snack no matter where you are, Smucker's Uncrustables are the no-mess, no-prep handheld sandwich that can satisfy the whole family. Known primarily as a frozen PB&J sandwich, the latest product offerings are frozen bites filled with quality meat and cheese and delicious soft bread people love to bite into.

"Smucker's Uncrustables have become a fan favorite," said Chris Achenbach, Director of Brand Strategy, The J.M. Smucker Co. "Kids and parents love the fun flavors that began with PB&J. To offer an even wider variety, we have now added tasty, wholesome meat & cheese bites that are perfect for the lunchbox."

New Smucker's Uncrustables Meat and Cheese Bites come in two varieties including Uncured Ham and Cheddar as well as delicious Turkey & Colby Jack. From freezer to lunchbox, they are ready to eat by lunch! Each product pack will be available at national retail locations beginning in early October.

"In addition to our focus on continued innovation, we remain committed to enhancing our production capacity to meet the incredible demand – including completing the recent expansion of our Longmont, Colorado facility and kicking off construction for the new facility we will be launching in McCalla, Alabama," said Achenbach. "This continued focus on delivering for consumers has always been a key value for the brand and it will be essential to realizing our goal of Smucker's Uncrustables delivering $1 billion in annual sales over the next five years."

For more information on new Smucker's Uncrustables Meat and Cheese Bites and to find them near you, be sure to visit www.smuckersuncrustables.com and follow the brand on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

About The J.M. Smucker Co.

Each generation of consumers leaves their mark on culture by establishing new expectations for food and the companies that make it. At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to be at the heart of this dynamic with a diverse portfolio that appeals to each generation of people and pets and is found in more than 80 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants. This includes a mix of iconic brands consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif® Milk-Bone® & Meow Mix® and new favorites like Café Bustelo®, Smucker's® Uncrustables® and Rachael Ray® Nutrish®. By continuing to immerse ourselves in consumer preferences and acting responsibly, we will continue growing our business and the positive impact we have on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J.M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for Rachael Ray®, a registered trademark of Ray Marks II LLC, which is used under license.

The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) today announced that lunch just got a little easier with the release of new product offerings from its popular Smucker’s® Uncrustables® brand! New Smucker’s Uncrustables Meat and Cheese Bites are a delicious option that can go straight from the freezer to the lunchbox and be ready for kids to enjoy, helping busy parents. (PRNewswire)

The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) today announced that lunch just got a little easier with the release of new product offerings from its popular Smucker’s® Uncrustables® brand! New Smucker’s Uncrustables Meat and Cheese Bites are a delicious option that can go straight from the freezer to the lunchbox and be ready for kids to enjoy, helping busy parents. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/The J.M. Smucker Co.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The J.M. Smucker Co.