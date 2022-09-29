InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient & Sanitary Towel Kit (TRO-680)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient towel kit to help minimize germs and the spread of bacteria," said an inventor, from Penticton, BC, Canada, "so I invented the TIME TOWEL. My design reminds the user to change the towel for a fresh one each day."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved kit of towels to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses and prevent cross contamination. In doing so, it offers an effective reminder to change towels daily. It also enables users to clearly identify the owner of the towel. As a result, it enhances sanitation and safety. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use and display so it is ideal for households, businesses, day cares, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TRO-680, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

