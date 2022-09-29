CELEBRITY'S SOUL FOOD EXPANDS TO MEMPHIS, RED CARPET GRAND OPENING ON OCTOBER 5TH

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity's Soul Food ®, the country's fastest-growing soul food chain, is bringing its legendary recipes and best-in-class service to Memphis with the opening of its first Tennessee restaurant. Franchisee partners Court and Jennifer Welch will be leading the Memphis team. The new restaurant is located at 431 S. Highland St., Ste. 105, Memphis, TN 38111, and will be celebrating its grand opening on October 5th from 11:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m. The event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Greater Memphis Chamber and other festivities to commemorate the day.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our brand and bringing our signature flavors to Memphis," said Taja Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer, for Celebrity's Soul Food. "Court, Jennifer, and our team are prepared to delight guests with our bold and flavorful menu offerings and exceptional hospitality. We invite area residents and visitors to indulge in our VIP service and enjoy a celebrity experience."

The grand opening celebration on October 5th will be a red-carpet affair and will feature entertainment, food sampling, prizes, and more.

The menu at the Memphis Celebrity's Soul Food will feature the brand's signature Gold Dusted VIP Wings, Demi-glace Braised Oxtails, and Bougie Chocolate Chip Bundt Cake. Celebrity's freshly prepares all their scratch-made meals and use high-quality ingredients.

"We take an innovative and modern approach to soul food with our culinary team drawing inspiration from various cultures from around the world to create a menu that caters to a range of tastes, whether you're a meat lover, vegetarian, vegan, or flexitarian," said Founder, Dr. Fredrick Jacobs. "Our restaurant concept was developed with a lot of heart and soul, and we've worked very hard to craft a special dining experience for our guests."

The Memphis restaurant will be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

For more information about Celebrity's Soul Food, visit www.celebrityssoulfood.com or follow the Memphis restaurant on Facebook or Instagram

About Celebrity's Soul Food

Celebrity's Soul Food®, the country's fastest-growing soul food chain, provides legendary, scratch-made dishes paired with a VIP experience to every guest. The quality casual restaurant takes guests on a culinary adventure with its innovative twist on traditional soul food. Dishes are prepared fresh and with high-quality ingredients.

In addition to running the soul food chain, Dr. Frederick Jacobs, and Taja Jacobs continues to spread efforts through the community on their radio show, "Dr. J The Counselor." That airs on music legend Stevie Wonder's LA-based radio station, KJLH 102.3.

