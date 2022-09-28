U.S. to Host Major International Gathering of Electrotechnology Experts

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States National Committee (USNC) of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), a committee of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), is pleased to announce that the U.S. will host the 86th IEC General Meeting on October 31-November 4 in San Francisco, California.

Sponsors (PRNewswire)

This international gathering will bring together over 1,500 delegates from 81 nations for a combination of management and technical meetings. In total, 300 meetings of technical committees, subcommittees, working groups, and more will be held over the six days. The U.S. last hosted this important global standards event in 2010 in Seattle, Washington.

At the October 31 opening ceremony, attendees will hear from IEC President Yinbiao Shu; USNC President Kevin Lippert; ANSI President and CEO S. Joe Bhatia; UL Standards and Engagement President and CEO Terry Brady; and Under Secretary of Commerce for Standards and Technology and Director of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Dr. Laurie Locascio, speaking on current issues and future directions for the international standardization system.

The U.S. has hosted the IEC General Meeting seven times since 1904. As host of the 2022 General Meeting, the USNC reaffirms U.S. commitment to international standardization, creating opportunities for U.S. industry to participate in standards activities that promote global market access. This international gathering will also serve to raise awareness of IEC international standards to U.S. industry, and foster international cooperation in electrotechnical standards activities.

"As technologies continue to evolve at an ever-increasing rate, global standardization is more important than ever," said Kevin Lippert, USNC President. "The USNC is thrilled to once again welcome the entire IEC community to the U.S. From the opening ceremony festivities to the technical discussions that will take place throughout the course of the events, the General Meeting will be an exciting and dynamic gathering for everyone in the electrotechnology industry."

Events scheduled over the course of the five-day gathering include meetings of the IEC Young Professionals group, a workshop for industrializing countries, an IEC Academy & Capacity Building workshop, the Asia-Pacific Cooperation Forum, and more.

Participation in the 2022 IEC General Meeting is open to all delegates registered in the IEC Expert Management System (EMS) and to representatives of invited international organizations.

The USNC serves as the focal point for U.S. parties who are interested in the development, promulgation, and use of globally- relevant standards for the electrotechnical industry. The Committee is also engaged in the assessment of conformance to standards, undertaking work in areas such as testing, certification, and accreditation. As the U.S. representative to the IEC and many related regional standardization bodies, the USNC serves as a conduit to the global standards-setting community for technical and policy positions arising in the U.S. and brings issues from the global arena to the U.S. for review, consideration, and response. The USNC is a totally integrated committee of ANSI.

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance both the global competitiveness of U.S. business and the U.S. quality of life by promoting and facilitating voluntary consensus standards and conformity assessment systems, and safeguarding their integrity. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org.

About the IEC

The IEC is the world's leading organization that prepares and publishes international standards for all electrical, electronic, and related technologies – collectively known as electrotechnology. With full and associate member bodies representing 170 countries around the world, the IEC promotes international cooperation on all questions of electrotechnical standardization and related matters. The IEC coordinates the work of 20,000 experts globally.

Some of the many technologies embraced by the IEC include electronics; magnetics and electromagnetics; electroacoustics; multimedia; telecommunication; and energy production and distribution.

The IEC also manages conformity assessment systems that certify that equipment, systems, or components conform to its international standards.

United States National Committee of the IEC (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American National Standards Institute