Sphere and eMedical Practice Join to Provide Integrated Payment Technology

Patients can pay seamlessly through eMedical Practice's medical software making it simpler and more secure for patients and practices.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sphere, a leading provider of end-to-end integrated healthcare payments and security software, and eMedical Practice (eMedical) have joined to deliver seamless payment acceptance through eMedical's software.

Sphere is a leading financial technology and software company trusted by the nation’s largest health systems. Serving healthcare and its synergistic verticals, Sphere delivers a highly integrated, cloud-based platform that reduces friction and facilitates better and more secure payments that drive revenue. Sphere’s Health iPASS platform includes an innovative, multi-channel virtual software interface to enhance revenues by simplifying patient-check-in and facilitating engagement and payments. (PRNewsfoto/Sphere) (PRNewswire)

eMedical is an affordable integrated electronic health record (EHR) application offering telemedicine, revenue cycle management (RCM), clearinghouse, patient portal and practice management solutions that make healthcare operations simpler for everyone. It creates efficiency within medical offices and increases patient quality care.

Together, eMedical Practice and Sphere's TrustCommerce payment processing platform support a full array of in-person, e-commerce and back-office payments. Dedicated to a frictionless patient experience, practices receive white glove, personalized service tailored to the organization's needs.

"Sphere has always been committed to helping healthcare technology companies deliver seamless, integrated payment capabilities that benefit staff and patients alike," said Anthony Lucatuorto, President of Sphere. "We are proud to team up with eMedical Practice to create a solution that is innovative and designed for flexibility to meet practices unique needs."

"As an end-to-end cloud solution, we here at eMedical Practice are excited to add Sphere's services as our latest upgrade to the platform," said Omar Kazi, CMO/VP of Operations, eMedical Practice. "With Sphere's up-to-date tools, we look to offer white-glove support and a more efficient tool for a comprehensive experience that allows a more proficient solution to collections and revenue cycle management,"

TrustCommerce is an end-to-end patient payments platform that provides health systems with broad payment acceptance functionality, elite-level security, and expert support throughout the payments lifecycle. The platform delivers flexibility to providers, with payment functionality centralized across a wide range of applications, including front desk, back office, online, kiosk, interactive voice response, retail, parking, pharmacy, and more.

About eMedical Practice

eMedical Practice was founded in 2008 as an ambulatory billing software positioned as a solution for the overcrowded, complex systems saturating the market at the time. Over the years, eMed has expanded into an all-inclusive medical software integrated with systems including electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management and patient engagement, amongst others. For more information, visit http://www.emedpractice.com.

About Sphere

Sphere is a cloud-based, vertically integrated software and payments technology company serving a variety of complex end markets with an established market leading presence in the healthcare, transportation, Ecommerce, and non-profit sectors. Sphere was formed in 2017 after a few strategic acquisitions, and today offers products and solutions to their partners and customers through Sphere's TrustCommerce, Health iPASS and Qgiv platforms.

Sphere delivers product and solutions that are trusted by more than a third of the 100 largest health systems in the US and thousands of independent medical providers across the country to facilitate and drive secure payments by having Sphere's software solutions highly integrated into clients' workflows, patient billing systems, and electronic health records. Our integrated software and payments solutions help organizations increase payment collection while delivering best in class security, compliance instruments, and a single payment stack standardized for reporting and reconciliation. Sphere also provides fundraising software solutions and tools to 8,000 nonprofits in the US and Canada and maintains key integrations in high growth verticals like insurance, parking, and transportation.

Sphere is a Waud Capital Partners private equity portfolio company, that is an innovative team comprised of payments, healthcare, and technology experts with a mission to capitalize on the acceleration and digital transformation of a fully integrated payment and software experience for our clients.

Media Contact:

Michelle Ronan Noteboom

Amendola Communications

mnoteboom@acmarketingpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sphere