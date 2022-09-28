NetSuite Delivers Workforce Management Solution to Help Organizations Increase Efficiency and Employee Engagement

New solution streamlines shift scheduling, automates wage calculations, and simplifies workforce time and attendance tracking

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SUITEWORLD 2022 -- To help organizations optimize staffing needs, Oracle NetSuite today announced NetSuite SuitePeople Workforce Management. SuitePeople Workforce Management helps organizations manage labor costs and profitability. The solution enhances employee engagement by automating routine tasks such as scheduling staff, tracking employee hours worked, and calculating wages. It also uniquely provides recommendations on staff scheduling to help organizations optimize for their business goals.

"In a tight labor market, organizations need to elevate the management of their workforce to be competitive," said Evan Goldberg, founder and EVP, Oracle NetSuite. "With SuitePeople Workforce Management, organizations can quickly adjust staffing to align with changing business conditions. They can also ensure they accurately pay their employees and meet compliance requirements. This addition to SuitePeople reinforces our commitment to helping our customers increase employee engagement, which in turn positively impacts the bottom line."

SuitePeople Workforce Management helps organizations balance workforce needs and profitability by providing finance and operational management with insights into metrics around sales, production targets, and labor costs. It supports employee engagement by enabling employees to view their schedules, clock in and out of shifts, and request shift changes directly from their mobile device.

"Urban Legacy delivers solid, high-end reclaimed and new wood open shelves that make a difference in the way people live and work. As our business has grown, it has become essential to automate staffing processes to meet increasing demand," said Kristi Miller, product and platform director, Urban Legacy. "With SuitePeople Workforce Management, scheduling shifts and tracking employees' time is more efficient than ever. I make all approvals directly in NetSuite and create a payroll batch with one click. This helps put Urban Legacy in a position to plan intelligently and change operations quickly."

SuitePeople Workforce Management helps organizations ensure timely and accurate financial data by integrating shift forecasting, wage calculations, and scheduling with employee attendance, payroll, and financial systems. SuitePeople Payroll seamlessly processes approved hours for payroll runs and automatically posts to the general ledger. This simplifies the end-to-end workforce management process and increases accuracy. It also helps managers make more informed decisions by providing real-time access to sales and labor data. With SuitePeople Workforce Management, organizations can improve:

Scheduling: A visual shift scheduling tool eliminates the use of stand-alone scheduling applications or spreadsheets. It also enables teams to use a combination of forecasts, employee schedule templates, labor costs, and labor deployment models to build a staffing plan. This enables organizations to more accurately forecast staffing to ensure they are correctly staffed to meet demand.

Attendance Tracking: SuitePeople Time Clock provides employees flexible mobile tools to record time and attendance. It also has options for photo capture and biometric fingerprint verification that eliminate the risk of employees logging in and out of work on behalf of other employees. By combining digital time-clocking with a scheduling solution, SuitePeople Time Clock eliminates the need to manually calculate hours. It also increases the accuracy and efficiency of time collection and payroll processing.

Wage Calculations: A wage rule engine automates the calculation of regular hours, overtime, and holiday pay to help organizations minimize compliance risks. It reduces payroll errors and eliminates the need for manual reconciliations as approved hours seamlessly flow from SuitePeople Workforce Management to SuitePeople Payroll for processing.

Labor and Operational Metrics: A real-time dashboard enables managers to obtain insights into day-to-day operational metrics including sales, wages, and forecasts and compare them to actuals. This visibility helps managers make data-informed decisions around workforce costs and profitability.





Engagement: A mobile app helps employees track time, fill, swap, drop shifts, and chat with managers. It also makes it easier for managers to act if an employee has not punched in or out of scheduled shifts. Through these interactions, the mobile app helps drive greater manager and employee engagement and productivity.

Workforce Management is part of NetSuite SuitePeople, a human capital management solution that weaves people data throughout NetSuite to help break down departmental barriers. This improves communications for faster, more confident workforce decision-making and planning. SuitePeople enables employees to request time off, access employee directories, use organizational charts, monitor upcoming vacation schedules, and recognize team members for good work. SuitePeople also empowers managers and HR professionals to streamline employee information, onboarding, promotions, and compensation changes, all from a single solution. SuitePeople US Payroll provides a full-service solution, automating payroll processes and seamlessly connecting payroll to NetSuite financials.

Availability:

NetSuite SuitePeople Workforce Management will be available in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand in early 2023. NetSuite SuitePeople Workforce Management will be available in the United Kingdom and Ireland in Summer 2023.

Oracle NetSuite

For more than 20 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations grow, scale, and adapt to change. NetSuite provides an integrated system that includes financials / enterprise resource planning (ERP), inventory management, HR, professional services automation, and omnichannel commerce, used by more than 32,000 customers in 217 countries and dependent territories.

Learn more at https://www.netsuite.com.

