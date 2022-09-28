Crux Recognized as a Leader in Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack

Crux enables joint customers to build end-to-end solutions on Snowflake's Data Cloud that simplifies external data integration

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Crux announced it has been recognized as a leader in the inaugural Modern Marketing Data Stack Report: Your Technology Guide to Unifying, Analyzing, and Activating the Data that Powers Amazing Customer Experiences executed and launched by Snowflake , the Data Cloud company.

Snowflake's data-backed report identifies the best solutions used by Snowflake customers to show how marketers can leverage the Snowflake Data Cloud with accompanying partner solutions to best identify, serve, and convert valuable prospects into loyal customers. By analyzing usage patterns from a pool of nearly 6,000 customers, Snowflake identified six technology categories that organizations consider when building their marketing data stacks. These categories include:

Analytics

Integration & Modeling

Identity & Enrichment

Activation & Measurement

Business Intelligence

Data Science & Machine Learning

Focusing on those companies that are active members of the Snowflake Partner Network (or ones with a comparable agreement in place with Snowflake), as well as Snowflake Marketplace providers, the report explores each of these categories that comprise the Modern Marketing Data Stack, highlighting technology partners and their solutions as "leaders" or "ones to watch" within each category. The report also details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions. Snowflake's report provides a concrete overview of the partner solution providers and data providers marketers choose to create their data stacks.

"Snowflake's goal is to empower marketing professionals in their journey to data-driven marketing," said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. "Crux emerged as a leader in the Identity & Enrichment category with joint customers leveraging their technologies to simplify external data integration and enrich their datasets to drive more informed business decisions."

Crux was identified in Snowflake's report as a leader in the Identity & Enrichment Category for maintaining quality data pipeline and services for their customers in the financial services industry. Crux is one of the top 20 highest ranked Snowflake Marketplace providers from June 1, 2021 to June 1, 2022.

"We're proud Snowflake has identified Crux as a leader in their inaugural Modern Marketing Data Stack report," Will Freiberg, Crux CEO said. "Our organization makes the customer journey to data-driven marketing a priority by streamlining the external data onboarding process from end-to-end, and then continuing to maintain excellent data pipelines and services beyond."

Click here to read The Modern Marketing Data Stack: Your Technology Guide to Unifying, Analyzing, and Activating the Data that Powers Amazing Customer Experiences.

About Crux

Crux is a cloud-based data integration and operations platform that accelerates the value realization between external and internal data. Our vision is to create a world where all information is data science and analytics ready. Our mission is that Crux is the reason the world forgets about the complexity of the data ecosystem. Crux partners with our customers to ensure they get the data they need, how they need it and where they need it. Its team builds data pipelines at scale and operates over 25K pre-engineered pipelines, delivering public and third-party datasets to the destination of choice. Crux pipelines come with embedded data monitoring, validations, and transformations, and are supported 24/7 by our global operations team. Crux works with enterprise clients and is backed by Two Sigma, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Citi, among others.

