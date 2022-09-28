ALTERED STATE MACHINE RELEASES FIRST ROUND OF AVATARS FOR AI METAVERSE BOXING GAME "MUHAMMAD ALI -- THE NEXT LEGENDS"

IMMERSIVE MINT EXPERIENCE FOR THE NFT COLLECTION OF BOXERS

TAKES PLACE OCTOBER 1ST

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating the 47th anniversary of Muhammad Ali's iconic "Thrilla in Manila" bout on October 1st, Altered State Machine (ASM), the leader in metaverse artificial intelligence, in partnership with Non-Fungible Labs and Muhammad Ali Enterprises (MAE), will release the first set of avatar boxers that will be playable in Muhammad Ali — The Next Legends, the world's first AI metaverse boxing game. To learn more about the mint experience taking place October 1st, visit thenextlegends.xyz/pro .

Muhammad Ali - The Next Legends (PRNewswire)

In the new game Muhammad Ali - The Next Legends, players will need digital boxing avatars paired with AI "brains" which are NFTs to train and compete in a world rooted in the historic legacy of Muhammad Ali. The first release of boxing avatars will be in the form of a limited-edition "Pro Pack'' bundle. Those who collect a "Pro Pack" in the upcoming mint on October 1st will be more intelligent and automatically advance beyond the beginner round once the game is underway next year.

This first-of-its-kind, immersive minting experience will be open to the public, if you own NFTs from Futureverse ecosystem projects you will be given a greater chance to gain eligibility to mint. During the mint, users will be taken through a particle-infused simulation resulting in the digital manifestation of a Pro boxer. For more details on the Pro mint, including eligibility, visit ASM's detailed Q&A .

"With more eyes on the Metaverse than ever before, it's integral that builders in the space create beautiful, simple user experiences to invite newcomers into the world of Web3 with ease," said Aaron McDonald, Co-Founder of Altered State Machine. "This immersive mint journey for Muhammad Ali - The Next Legends is the first of many revolutionary approaches from ASM to simplify and gamify engagement in the Metaverse."

Following this first mint for Muhammad Ali — The Next Legends, an unlimited collection of "Rookie" (entry level) characters will be available to an even wider audience at a later date. ASM and NFL will also introduce a new minting experience allowing users to have input over their boxer's appearance. The new technology will be represented visually by a dynamic humanoid shape, molecular in style, that will respond and change as users interact with questions about themselves. Users will also gain another level of input over their character influencing its personality and faction a kind of consciousness.

Muhammad Ali — The Next Legends is part of a long-term partnership with Authentic Brands Group (ABG), which owns MAE. The partnership will entail activating ABG-owned intellectual properties to drive value and growth for ASM's ecosystem.

About 'Muhammad Ali - The Next Legends'

The world's first-ever metaverse AI boxing game 'Muhammad Ali — The Next Legends' was born of Altered State Machine's long-term partnership with ABG and MAE. Once the game launches in 2023, players will be able to train their unique boxers, powered by ASM's artificial intelligence, and compete in a fully AI driven, metaverse combat experience. The different levels will increase in complexity as you train your boxer utilizing ASM's Non Fungible Intelligence Protocol, developing skills needed to win a match (i.e., agility, endurance, stance, sparring, jabs, hooks and uppercuts). Following in the footsteps of the 3-time world champion, the goal of the game will be to train and develop the boxer to win matches against other boxers and eventually become "The Next Legend." The game will be driven by ASM's artificial intelligence protocol, while Web3 creative factory Non-Fungible Labs leads the visual game and character design. For more information, visit https://thenextlegends.xyz/ .

