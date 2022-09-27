Mom's Choice Awards Names Warmies as Best Product in Toys, Games, and Puzzles Categories

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Warmies, known for their best-selling, lavender-infused plush toys, has been awarded a Mom's Choice Award for Best Product in the Toys, Games, and Puzzles categories. Warmies is one of eleven brands to be honored with the award, which recognizes products and services excelling in production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal and cost.

"We're extremely honored to receive this award, as it not only signifies an excellence in quality and design, but also highlights that the brand is trusted among parents to comfort and entertain children around the globe" – Scott Wehrs, President of Warmies

The Mom's Choice Awards, which judges products and services aimed towards children, families, and educators, is known to be the benchmark of quality among the industry. Categories for the award range from online resources to children's picture books to activities, crafts, and hobbies. The award recognizes Warmies' dedication to family wellness through their wide range of lifestyle products, including plush toys, slippers, eye masks, heating pads, and more. All products are infused with French Lavender, sourced from Provence, and are microwaveable for added warmth and comfort.

All products are available on warmies.com and range from $29 to $40. Hi-res imagery is available here.

About Warmies

For over 25 years, Warmies has set the standard for comfort and wellness for all ages. In addition to their best-selling, microwavable plush toys, the brand also offers wellness products, including heating pads, eye masks, slippers and more. Warmies also donates to various charitable initiatives, including product donations to children and adults suffering from cancer. All products are available to shop at warmies.com.

