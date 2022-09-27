MIRANDA LAMBERT CELEBRATES SOLD-OUT OPENING OF VELVET RODEO HEADLINING LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY

Tickets to "Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency" at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino Through April 2023 Are On Sale Now at Ticketmaster.com/MirandaVegas

"Lambert shined vocally as she seamlessly traversed her deep catalog." – People

"Lambert deftly bounced between albums with almost all represented, showcasing her signature velvety vocal grit." – Billboard

"the songwriter/performer set the stage for a 22-song whirlwind trip through a career that was staunchly country, yet boldly musical and strong female positive." – POLLSTAR

"Miranda Lambert's Las Vegas is a playground of pyro… But Lambert's 'Velvet Rodeo' go-round is also blanketed in crisp musicianship." – Las Vegas Review-Journal

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year and current CMA triple-nominee Miranda Lambert celebrated the launch of "Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency" this past weekend at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The headlining residency debut featured high-energy entertainment and poignant stripped-back moments spanning the three-time GRAMMY winner's iconic career from her 2005 debut, Kerosene, to this year's critically-acclaimed Palomino.

Miranda Lambert opens (PRNewswire)

"We've been dreaming up this show for so long to make it something special for the fans and to celebrate all the music we've enjoyed together over the years," reflects Lambert. "It felt amazing to finally take everything we've rehearsed and share it with that room full of people. I can't wait to do it again next weekend and to make Vegas our own supersized honky tonk for months to come!"

Clad in a bright blue embroidered ensemble by The Blonds inspired by one of Elvis's Vegas jumpsuits and topped with a glitzy Sin City-appropriate Daniel x Diamond cowboy hat, Lambert rose slowly on an upstage lift to officially kick off the eight month residency Friday evening with sassy opener "Actin' Up," settling in on her new home stage with the playful lyrical motto: "Got my own kind of country, kind of funky, t-t-turn it up!" From there, as she moved into an exhilarating rendition of "Fastest Girl in Town," the pyrotechnics exploded with the energy of what was to come as the at-capacity crowd basked in the excitement of opening night.

Backed by her longtime band featuring guitarists Ethan Ballinger and Jerry Massey, steel guitarist Spencer Cullum, keys player Daniel Mitchell, bassist Jonathan Murray, backing vocalist Gwen Sebastian and drummer Max Zemanovic, Lambert treated fans to more than 20 songs throughout her wide-ranging 90 minute set. From an especially touching performance of Lambert's emotive ballad "Carousel," backed only by a piano as she stood flanked by towering spotlights, to a rousing rendition of her triple-Platinum hit "Gunpowder & Lead" that wowed the audience with its grand finale as the fringed sleeves of her pink Idyllwind jacket burst into sparkling flames, the musical celebration was well worth the wait for both Lambert and her fans.

"We made it! We're so damn glad to be playing for people tonight; we've been rehearsing for a really long, long time," Lambert shared midway through her set on Friday night as she introduced inclusive anthem "All Kinds of Kinds," continuing, "This song is your friendly reminder to be who you are, always, all the time – 'cause you just might end up in Vegas on a stage with bright lights, you never know!"

Saturday's show maintained the high-energy atmosphere of opening night, from a poignant rendition of her GRAMMY Award-winning "The House That Built Me," with the crowd taking over lead vocals for the final chorus, to an invigorating performance of her ACM Single of the Year-winning number "Mama's Broken Heart" and a full audience singalong for the penultimate number, "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," as confetti rained from the ceiling.

Tickets for shows through April 9, 2023 are on sale now at ticketmaster.com/mirandavegas, with shows scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Designed exclusively for Zappos Theater and promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, "Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency" gives fans an up close and personal opportunity to experience live performances of Lambert's numerous chart-topping songs and beloved album cuts. Emmy Award winning Producer Raj Kapoor (GRAMMYs, Oscars, ACM Awards) serves as Creative Director / Co-Production Designer with Tom Sutherland of DX7 as Lighting Designer / Co-Production Designer.

Lambert, Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment are donating $1 of every ticket purchased to "Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency" at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino to Lambert's MuttNation Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit that has raised over $6 million since its inception in 2009. The Foundation's mission is to promote the adoption of rescue pets, support animal shelters across the country, advance spay & neuter and assist with the transport of animals during times of natural disaster. For more information, visit www.muttnation.com .

Opening Weekend Set List:

Actin' Up Fastest Girl in Town Kerosene Strange Famous in a Small Town Heart Like Mine If I Was A Cowboy Bluebird Vice All Kinds of Kinds The House That Built Me Automatic Geraldene Tequila Does Only Prettier White Liar Carousel Tin Man Mama Tried – Mama's Broken Heart Gunpowder & Lead Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home ) Little Red Wagon

About Miranda Lambert

Palomino, the eighth solo album from Vanner Records/RCA Nashville superstar Miranda Lambert, arrived in April as the largest female Country album debut of 2022. Already named among the best albums of the year by TIME, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Stereogum and more, it marks the latest installment in a storied career that has spanned seven previous No. 1 solo albums, 10 No. 1 hit radio singles, more than 70 prestigious awards and countless sales certifications, earning the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year praise from NPR as "the most riveting country star of her generation."

Now headlining her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino's Zappos Theater, the top streaming female Country artist of 2022 was also named to the 2022 TIME100 list honoring the world's most influential people, with Pitchfork declaring that she "manages the hat-trick of both timelessness and timely activism." Whether challenging conventional gender notions in her recent Top 10 hit "If I Was A Cowboy" or using her voice to write and record the inclusive "Y'All Means All" anthem for the latest season of Netflix's "Queer Eye," the Texas native continues to expand the tent of the Country genre via her music, including current single "Strange."

Her clothing and cowboy boot collection, Idyllwind, is a private-label brand sold at all Boot Barn stores nationwide and her home goods collection, Wanda June, is available now at Walmart.com. An avid animal lover, Lambert's MuttNation pet product line is available exclusively at Tractor Supply Co. with proceeds benefitting her MuttNation Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit that has raised over $6 million since its inception in 2009. The Foundation's mission is to promote the adoption of rescue pets, support animal shelters across the country, advance spay & neuter and assist with the transport of animals during times of natural disaster.

About Live Nation Las Vegas

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Sting, Keith Urban and Rod Stewart at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Usher, Lady Gaga, Aerosmith and Bruno Mars at Dolby Live at Park MGM; ZZ TOP, Earth, Wind & Fire, FOREIGNER, STYX and Chicago at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; Miranda Lambert and John Legend at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; and Santana at House of Blues.

About Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is the centerpiece of the famed Las Vegas Strip, with 2,500 beautifully redesigned guest rooms and suites. Zappos Theater is one of the largest theaters on the Vegas Strip and showcases a variety of resident headliners including superstars like John Legend and Miranda Lambert.

