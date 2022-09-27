Bahlsen Selects Ivalua to Accelerate its Digital Transformation Roadmap

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management today announced that Bahlsen, a leading supplier of sweet bakery products, has selected Ivalua's Source-to-Pay (S2P) solution to digitalize its procurement processes.

https://www.ivalua.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Ivalua) (PRNewswire)

Based in Hanover, Germany, Bahlsen is a traditional, successful, and modern family business. With its umbrella brands Bahlsen, Leibniz and PICK UP!, the company is one of the leading suppliers of sweet bakery products in Germany and across Europe. The Bahlsen Group comprises several companies with a total of approximately 2,880 employees at over 11 locations.

Bahlsen recognized that enabling digital transformation was vital to the success of the company. To standardize and digitalize its processes, the company was looking for a new procurement solution for the entire group to handle the entire purchasing process for indirect materials, services, and assets, including tendering, and supplier evaluation.

Ivalua was selected thanks to the unmatched flexibility of its platform and the trustworthiness of the overall package, supported by the expertise of an implementation partner and complemented by a number of seamless integrations.

"Ivalua will play a crucial role in the roadmap to harmonize the procurement of our indirect materials and services," said Cordula Rechta, Head of Indirect Procurement at Bahlsen. "The ability to tailor the platform to our specific requirements, along with its integration with other ERP systems and an intuitive user experience have proven vital in our decision to select Ivalua", Cordula Rechta concluded.

"Bahlsen identified the need to standardize processes to improve efficiency through a new, centralized procurement tool for its leading brands", said Dan Amzallag, Ivalua's Chief Operating Officer (COO). "We are confident that our agile and unified solution will accelerate Bahlsen's digital transformation".

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management software. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving ESG performance, lowering risk and improving employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com . Follow us at @Ivalua .

Media Contact

Markus Leutert



Corporate Communications



media@ivalua.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ivalua