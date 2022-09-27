Allbound Welcomes Gary Christian as Chief Financial Officer

ATLANTA, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allbound Inc. ("Allbound"), the leading partner relationship management (PRM) platform, today announced that it has appointed Gary Christian as the company's Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Christian brings over 22 years of experience building and scaling B2B SaaS companies and has a proven track record of driving growth and profitability.

Gary Christian, CFO of Allbound (PRNewswire)

Most recently, Mr. Christian served as Chief Financial Officer for PhishLabs (acquired in October 2021 by HelpSystems, Inc.). Prior to PhishLabs , he held executive leadership positions at B2B technology companies including as CFO/COO at REACH Health, Inc. (acquired May 2018 by InTouch Technologies, Inc.) as well as CFO at Contact At Once!, LLC (acquired Nov 2014 by LivePerson, Inc.).

"We are thrilled to welcome Gary to Allbound. He is a high-impact executive with an innate passion for helping SaaS companies scale," said Daniel Graff-Radford, CEO of Allbound. "He not only brings years of financial and operational experience, but he has a deep understanding of successful partnerships and the value we will continue to bring to the market."

Mr. Christian said, "I like to find companies in a great space with a great product and work with a quality management team who is passionate about scaling the company and growing it. When I found Allbound, I was very attracted to the culture and people. Seeing how well-positioned Allbound is in the market coupled with its culture, I knew this would be a perfect fit for me."

"Gary has a successful track record of financial stewardship and value creation as a CFO, and we are excited to add his expertise to the world class Allbound management team." said John DeLoche, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Invictus Growth Partners, the majority investor in Allbound.

About Allbound

Allbound's next-generation partner portal platform simplifies and accelerates a business's ability to onboard, train, measure, and grow indirect sales partners. This innovative software encourages collaboration among channel vendors and their partners to improve the performance of their indirect sales channels by automating the delivery of marketing content, sales tools, and training at each stage of the pipeline. For more information, visit www.allbound.com .

About Invictus Growth Partners

Invictus Growth Partners is a growth equity and buyout firm which invests in outstanding bootstrapped and capital efficient, automation-enabled cloud software, cybersecurity and fintech companies which seek capital and strategic resources to accelerate their growth. The firm and all their professionals are based in San Francisco, CA. Please visit us at www.invictusgrowth.com .

