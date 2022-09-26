VESTA TO PARTICIPATE IN UPCOMING EQUITY CONFERENCES

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesta Real Estate Corporation, S.A.B. of C.V. ("Vesta") (BMV: VESTA), one of the leading industrial real estate companies in Mexico, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

BTG Pactual LATAM CEO Conference 2022 in New York . The conference will be held at the InterContinental NY Barclays Hotel and Vesta will participate in the conference on October 11 , 12 and 13, 2022.

Bank of America 2022 Mexico Year Ahead . The conference will be held at the Four Seasons Mexico City Hotel and Vesta will participate in the conference on November 9 and 10, 2022.

UBS 2022 Global Real Estate CEO/CFO Conference. The conference will be held at the UBS offices in London , located at 5 Broadgate EC2M 2QS. Vesta will participate in the conference on November 29 and 30, 2022

About Vesta

Vesta is a best-in-class, fully integrated real estate company that owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops and re-develops industrial properties in Mexico. As of June 30, 2022, Vesta owned 193 properties located in modern industrial parks in 15 states of Mexico totaling a GLA of 32.1 million ft2 (2.98 million m2). The Company has multinational clients, which are focused on industries such as e-commerce/retail, aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, logistics, medical devices, and plastics, among others. For additional information visit: www.vesta.com.mx

Investor Relations Contact, Mexico: New York: Juan Sottil, CFO Barbara Cano jsottil@vesta.com.mx barbara@inspirgroup.com Tel: +52 55 5950-0070 ext.133 Tel: +1 646 452 2334



Fernanda Bettinger, IRO

mfbettinger@vesta.com.mx

investor.relations@vesta.com.mx

Tel: +52 55 5950-0070 ext.163



