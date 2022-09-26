Infectious Diseases Society of America Foundation Announces Applications for Microbial Pathogenesis in Alzheimer's Research Grant

Grant application period for innovative research that advances the field of microbial triggers for Alzheimer's disease open through October 30, 2022

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Infectious Diseases Society of America Foundation is now accepting applications for the Microbial Pathogenesis in Alzheimer's Disease Grant, a program that awards grants totaling $2.3 million to researchers investigating a possible link between infectious diseases and Alzheimer's. Applications are due October 30, 2022.

Qualified applicants must have a PhD or MD and be conducting research into infectious diseases, including basic, clinical and/or non-traditional approaches in neurology, microbiology, pathology, immunology, virology or neurosurgery. Research must be focused specifically on the potential infectious or microbial link to Alzheimer's disease.

Founded in 2018 by the IDSA Foundation, the Microbial Pathogenesis in Alzheimer's Disease Grant promotes novel research into the field of microbial triggers for the Alzheimer's disease by examining potential correlations between infectious agents or microbial communities and the disease. These grants will help advance research to find a cure for Alzheimer's, a disease that currently affects 6.6 million Americans ages 65 and older and 47 million people worldwide.

"Millions of Americans continue to live with Alzheimer's disease without a cure," said Stephen E. Peeler, CFRE, FCEP, executive director of IDSA Foundation. "A program such as this will support innovative research that could uncover whether Alzheimer's disease has an infectious etiology and could potentially lead to prevention, better treatment and even a cure for the debilitating disease."

To apply or learn more about the 2022 Microbial Pathogenesis in Alzheimer's Disease Research Grant, visit idsafoundation.org/alz-research-grant/. Applications will be accepted through October 30th.

About IDSA Foundation

IDSA Foundation was founded in 2001 as the charitable arm of the Infectious Diseases Society of America. The Foundation is committed to providing career development opportunities, supporting education and funding groundbreaking research in the field of infectious diseases (ID). Through its work, the Foundation invests in the next generation of ID professionals by recruiting a diverse workforce of ID clinicians and physicians, providing mentoring programs and advancing research in ID, with a special emphasis on inclusion, diversity, access and equity throughout all of our programs. For more information, visit idsafoundation.org.

Contact Information:

Amari Pearson-Fields, PhD., MPH

apearson-fields@idsafoundation.org

301-996-4973

