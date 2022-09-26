ILHA INSPIRE Conference, where luxury hospitality leaders meet

Prepare for the future at the International Luxury Hotel Association's 11th annual INSPIRE conference.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Speakers and leaders driving the change in luxury hospitality at the International Luxury Hotel Association 's (ILHA) 11th annual INSPIRE conference at the Arizona Biltmore on December 14&15 will include Bill Walshe, CEO, Viceroy Hotels & Resorts who will open the conference with a keynote and Rika Lisslö, Vice President, Development at Hyatt, Benoit Racle, Vice President Brand Management, W Hotels Worldwide, and Fernando Mulet, EVP, Chief Investment Officer, Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Sara Glen, Chief Operating Officer, Canada, Caribbean, Mexico & Central America, Accor spoke at the last INSPIRE conference and said,

"Great work on the conference. I heard some really good feedback from participants saying that the topics and discussion at this conference were the most on-point of the conferences they have been to. We look forward to doing more with ILHA."

Agenda highlights:

The evolution of luxury hotels - what does the data say?

How are luxury hotels adapting to post-Covid challenges?

Will we have a recession, and if we do, what will happen to luxury travel?

Attracting the luxury traveler

All-inclusive and luxury, the new generation

Innovation in technology

Meet the ILHA partners who make this event possible by supporting the luxury hospitality industry.

Encore is ILHA's exclusive partner and the force behind our phenomenal stage production and audio-visual technology. They are a global leader in end-to-end event solutions, including event strategy, design, creative, production and technology. DISH Business is leading the future of hotel entertainment and is joined by trusted technology and professional services provider World Cinema with a stage session on Attracting the Luxury Traveler. Avendra 's procurement services leaders are pioneering the launch of the ILHA West Coast Chapter, and hosting a speaking session on Reinventing Wellness Space to Drive Revenue.

Duve , the world's first personalized guest experience platform and Serta Simmons Bedding , experts in the science of sleep are Headline Sponsors along with Cvent , a leading meetings and hospitality technology platform. Thousands of hotels and venues around the world leverage Cvent's suppler and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business. The Regency Group , a full-service OEM supplier to luxury hotels worldwide is also a Headline Sponsor, representing how its product offerings evolve with and influence the guest experience.

Roundtables and networking events will ensure attendees can meet leaders and innovators driving change in the hospitality industry. Share your experiences with other attendees and make lasting connections.

We look forward to meeting you at the Arizona Biltmore in December!

About the International Luxury Hotel Association

The International Luxury Hotel Association is the leading trade association for the luxury hospitality industry promoting, unifying, and advancing the industry through insight, opinion, and research.

ILHA reaches an audience of more than 600,000 hotel professionals in 90+ countries and produces LUXURY HOTELIERS Magazine, WEBINAR SERIES, and the INSPIRE SUMMITS in Europe and North America. They also run LinkedIn's largest hospitality and travel group, which ranks in the top 100 of the more than 10 million professional groups on LinkedIn. Connect with us on theilha.com , hospitality and travel forum , ILHA Facebook , ILHA Instagram , ILHA Twitter , ILHA YouTube

