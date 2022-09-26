HILINSKI'S HOPE TEAMS UP WITH MORE THAN 115 SCHOOLS FOR COLLEGE FOOTBALL MENTAL HEALTH WEEK

College Football Mental Health Week kicks off October 1 week of education & action
NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilinski's Hope Foundation (H3H), founded by Mark and Kym Hilinski to honor the legacy of their son Tyler, today announced that 115+ schools around the country will be participating in the third annual College Football Mental Health Week. The week will focus on a series of mental health initiatives, beginning October 1, which will honor Tyler, those lost, and those suffering, and will culminate on October 8.
"We are incredibly honored that over 115 schools nationwide will be participating in this year's mental health week to fight stigma and increase resources on campuses," said Kym Hilinski, co-founder of Hilinski's Hope. "While conversations around mental illness can be tough and at times uncomfortable, it is absolutely critical for the well-being of our student athletes. We have spoken on dozens of campuses to help encourage these conversations and share Tyler's story. We miss Tyler every day, but we are grateful to know that what we are doing is making a difference and that he would be proud of us."
Coaches and players nationwide have come together to eliminate the stigma and increase mental health resources at their universities and colleges. This week they'll participate in breaking down stigma, offering quality resources, and letting student athletes know that they care.
"The health and wellbeing of our players has always been one of our top priorities at The University of Alabama," Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said. "We are proud to partner with Hilinski's Hope as they strive to provide practical tools to student-athletes across the country. Together, our goal is to positively affect the way mental health is viewed and treated in college athletics. Our hope is that every institution will join us in working to provide the best mental care for all student-athletes."
"Talking about your mental health takes guts," said Ryan Hilinski, QB of Northwestern University and Allstate American Football Coaches Association Good Works Team member. "It shows strength to be vulnerable, but that is what is needed to be real with your teammates, coaches, and family. I'm proud of my family for creating College Football Mental Health Week to help all student athletes to know that they are not alone."
Participating schools have committed to at least one of the following during the week: showcasing a lime green ribbon on all players helmets with a "3" in the middle to honor Tyler Hilinski and remember those lost and those suffering in silence; encouraging students, parents, alumni, and fans to participate in showing solidarity, eliminating stigma around mental health by holding three fingers in the sky during the first play of the third quarter; playing a Hilinski's Hope PSA at the CMHW games; participating in Hilinski's Hope's: Online Mental Health Course to help reduce the stigma of seeking help for mental health concerns, and provides a new way of thinking about mental health; participating in a social media campaign; participating in an internal assessment to evaluate how universities are following best practices in terms of mental health programs and include talks and trainings on campus for players, coaches, and staff.
Hilinski's Hope would like to say a special thank you to our lead sponsor Amwell® and additional supporters Christie Campus Health, Lombardi Wines, Beacon Health, and Stockham Construction for helping us make College Football Mental Health Week possible.
To learn more and/or get involved with Hilinski's Hope Foundation please visit https://www.hilinskishope.org/cfb-mental-health-week.
To date schools from around the country are participating including:
H3H helps colleges and universities save lives, eliminate stigma, and scale mental wellness programs for student athletes. H3H does this by sharing Tyler's story, connecting students with mental health resources, and assisting universities to institutionalize best practices. To learn more about H3H please visit www.hilinskishope.org
